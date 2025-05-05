Passo del Mortirolo - Why the jewel of the Giro d'Italia is pro cycling's most brutal climb

The climb can be made from four sides, each one different but all very hard

LOVERE, ITALY - MAY 28: Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek - Segafredo Blue Mountain Jersey / Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain - Merida / Mikel Nieve of Spain and Team Mitchelton - Scott / Jan Hirt of Czech Republic and Astana Pro Team / Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski of The United States and Team EF Education First / Passo del Mortirolo (1854m)/ during the 102nd Giro d&#039;Italia 2019, Stage 16 a 194km stage from Lovere to Ponte di Legno 1254m / Tour of Italy / #Giro / @giroditalia / on May 28, 2019 in Lovere, Italy. (Photo by Fabio Ferrari-Pool/Getty Images)
This image from the 2019 Giro d'Italia portrays the dizzying steepness of the Mortirolo (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mortirolo is a climb steeped in the rich history of pro cycling, but of the dozens of stories of startling battles and broken breakaway attempts, two figures may do the most to strike fear into the heart of any eager cyclist: 11.46km and 11.7%.

At a shade under 11.7%, the Mortirolo is a truly steep climb, and its inclusion at the Giro d'Italia has always sparked excitement. Located in the Eastern Alps, near the towns of Aprica, Tirano and Edolo, the Mortirolo is an unassuming ascent of a forest-covered mountainside. 

