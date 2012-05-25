The Stelvio: The sacred mountain of the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 28 Merckx leads his rivals on the Stelvio in 1972 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 28 Pantani won a stage in Aprica, when the race visited the Stevlio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 28 Di Luca leads the favourites (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 28 The maglia rosa group ride up the Stelvio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 28 Cristian Moreni inches closer to the top (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 28 The peloton racing up the Stelvio in 2005 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 28 The peloton racing up the Stelvio in 2005 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 28 Sella won in 2008, the last time the Stelvio featured (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 28 CSC lead home Basso, 42 minutes down (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 28 Ivan Basso lost the 2005 Giro in the Stelvio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 28 Belli takes on another hairpin bend (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 28 Through the mist and passed the snow, the Stelvio is a legendary climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 28 The Stelvio is one of Italy's most iconic climbs (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 28 Simoni leads Salvodelli and Di Luca in 2005 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 28 Paolo Salvodelli lead the race in 2005 when the Giro last climbed the Stelvio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 28 Simoni leads Salvodelli in 2005 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 28 Marco Pantani on the podium in 1994 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 28 Josef Fuchs in 1972 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 28 Francisco Galdós Gauna (Kas) in 1972 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 28 Felice Gimondi racing on the Stelvio in 1972 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 28 Marco Pantani won a stage of the 1994 Giro when the race climbed over the Stelvio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 28 Francisco Galdós Gauna (Kas) flies the flag for Spain in 1975 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 28 Felice Gimondi riding up the Stelvio in 1975 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 28 The Stelvio in the 1975 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 28 Lampre set the pace for Simoni in 2005 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 28 Paolo Salvodelli in 2005 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 28 2004 champion Damiano Cunego (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 28 A lone Credit Agricole rider on the climb in 2005 (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Giro’s ascent of the Stelvio on Saturday may not only decide the race but also represent a pilgrimage to the ‘sacred mountain’ of Italy’s national tour. In this extract from his bestselling book Mountain High (Quercus), to be released in a new Paperback/Saddlebag edition later this year, Daniel Friebe unravels the mystique of possibly Europe’s greatest mountain road.

If Fausto Coppi thought he ‘was going to die’ while climbing the Passo dello Stelvio during the 1953 Giro d’Italia, the man the Italians dubbed ‘campionissimo’ could have perished in worse places. Robbed of its status as Europe’s highest road pass by the Col d’Iseran in 1937, the Stelvio nonetheless remained and remains today arguably the purest, most exhilarating, most spellbinding mountain playground accessible to cyclists. Not that either of the eastern (from Prato allo Stelvio) or western (from Bormio) ascents offers much in the way of recreation; one Italian rider who scaled the Stelvio in the 2005 Giro, Marco Pinotti, called it ‘an ascetic experience’ – an act of self-denial and quasi-religious devotion.





Long before cycling and the Giro, the Stelvio was one of Italy’s great national landmarks. Not that modern-day Italy was even a recognized entity when, by virtue of the 1815 Treaty of Vienna, the Habsburg Empire took control of Lombardy and immediately began hatching plans to connect the region to the neighbouring Tyrol. The answer would be a road crossing from Valtellina in Lombardy to the Val Ventoso, and the man to bring it to fruition was a renowned architect from Brescia, Carlo Donegani. Donegani spent a year plotting his 49-kilometre masterpiece, and it took 2,500 hardy souls five years to complete. The Stelvio was officially opened in 1825, with a delighted Emperor Ferdinand the guest of honour, but the plaudits all for Donegani. Twelve years later, Ferdinand would award him two titles – Knight of the Austrian Empire and the ‘Nobleman of the Stelvio’. Donegani died in 1845 due to heart problems reportedly aggravated by his grueling work in the Alps.

His legacy was of the very highest order, not only literally. Over a century later, that seasoned connoisseur of mountain passes [and author of The Great Motor Highways of the Alps] Hugh Merrick’s musings about the Stelvio were drenched in superlatives: ‘Most of the great passes have their individual and varied glories, of engineering skill and scenic beauty. For me the Stelvio has everything any of them has, and more than all of them put together.’





Trafoi nestles high up the eastern (some call it northern) face of the pass, the more famous and photogenic of the two ascents. From Prato allo Stelvio at the bottom to the summit, the road coils through 48 hairpin bends, 27 more than Alpe d’Huez, maintaining a relatively steady gradient of between seven and nine per cent after a gentler approach to Gomagoi. From here, two works of art, Donegani’s and nature’s, do-si-do all the way to the top, 20 kilometres away.





It is also on this side of the Stelvio that some of the Giro d’Italia’s most famous chapters have been written. In 1953, the Giro attacked the pass for the first time, thus pitting its greatest athlete, Fausto Coppi, against his homeland’s most magnificent mountain. Wearing the pink jersey of the race leader, Hugo Koblet buckled when the campionissimo attacked 11 kilometres from the summit . Not even the Swiss’s superb descending could prevent Coppi from winning the stage and, effectively, the Giro. A similar, virtuoso performance on the Stelvio saw Charly Gaul, the ‘Angel of the Mountains’, triumph in Bormio in 1961. On that occasion, however, it wasn’t enough to overhaul Arnaldo Pambianco and bring Gaul overall victory in Milan the next day

The 1956 and 1972 Giros took on the Stelvio from Bormio in the west [as the 2012 Giro will on Saturday] – an ascent La Gazzetta dello Sport called ‘a serpent of asphalt, five tunnels, 21 .9 kilometres and 1,560 metres of climbing’. Aurelio del Rio and José Manuel Fuente were, respectively, the first and second to the summit, snake charmers for a day. On the eve of the 1972 race, Fuente had vowed to put Eddy Merckx out of the time limit on the Stelvio. For Fuente, no such luck: the Cannibal finished just over two minutes behind him and held on comfortably for overall victory.





Weeks earlier, Bernaudeau’s brother had drowned in a canoeing accident. Partly for this reason, the Stelvio held a special poignancy for Bernaudeau, so much so that in retirement the Frenchman would open a restaurant in La Chataigneraie in the west of France and call it Le Stelvio.

Four years later, history looked sure to repeat itself, with another Frenchman, the late Laurent Fignon, poised to kill off his Italian rival Francesco Moser on the slopes of the Stelvio. Alas, to Fignon’s everlasting disgust, race organizer Vincenzo Torriani scrubbed the Stelvio from stage 18, citing snow at the summit – snow that was curiously invisible in television pictures filmed from a helicopter. By far the superior climber, Fignon moped. Predictably, he then relinquished his pink jersey to Moser in a time trial into Verona on the final day of the Giro .

The Stelvio’s inclusion on the Giro route is, then, fraught with risk. In 1988, snow again forced its cancellation, this time legitimately. Fourteen years had therefore elapsed between Hinault’s escape to victory in 1980 and la Corsa Rosa’s next visit in 1994. That day, Francesco Vona crested first to claim the Cima Coppi prize, awarded to the first man over the highest peak in the Giro. Both Vona and, for once, the Stelvio, however, were overshadowed by the young Marco Pantani’s stage-winning exploits on the Mortirolo.

One of the unsung survivors that day was former Motorola pro Brian Smith. Smith told Rouleur magazine in 2007 that he remembered the long crawl up from Prato allo Stelvio well – and the dive-bomb into Bormio even better.





