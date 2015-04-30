Gallery: The Giro d'Italia and the Passo del Mortirolo

Image 1 of 67 Ivan Basso was the first rider over the Passo di Mortirolo in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 67 Cadel Evans feeling the pain of the steep Mortirolo slopes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 67 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 67 Giro d'Italia 2015: 3D profile of the Passo del Tonale (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 5 of 67 Antonio Colom rides past the Marco Pantani monument on the Mortirolo in 2008 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 67 Giro d'Italia 2015: Stage 16 climb of the Passo del Mortirolo (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 7 of 67 Leonardo Sierra was the first rider over the Mortirolo in 1990 when the climb was used by the Giro for the first time (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 67 The tifosi line the Mortirolo climb in 1994 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 67 Oliver Zaugg was the first rider over the Mortirolo in 2012 which was the first time it was climbed from the Tovo di Sant'Agata side
1992 and 1993 Giro d'Italia champion Miguel Indurian on the Mortirolo for the first time in his career
The Giro d'Italia used the Tovo di Sant'Agata side of the Mortirolo climb for the first time in 2012
2012 Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal on the Mortirolo
Marco Pantani making the Mortirolo his own in 1994
Marco Pantani was the first rider over the Mortirolo in 1994
Ivan Gotti was the first rider over the Mortirolo in 1999 World champion Oscar Camenzind crashed hard while descending from the Mortirolo in 1999
Marco Pantani was excluded from the 1999 Giro d'Italia for excessive hematocrit level before stage 21, the day the race visited the Mortirolo but his fans were still roadside for the stage
Chepe González climbing through the tifosi on Mortirolo in 1997, the year he won his first mountains classification Pavel Tonkov and Ivan Gotti climbing the Mortirolo in 1997 just as they had done one year previously but would be Gotti winning the overall this time
Pavel Tonkov and Ivan Gotti in 1996 on the Mortirolo the year that Tonkov won the race overall
The Passo di Mortirolo has previously featured in the Giro d'Italia seven times The Giro visited the Passo di Mortirolo again in 2008
Maglia rosa Ivan Basso on the Passo di Mortirolo with Gilberto Simoni for company
Damiano Cunego was the Giro maglia rosa when the race visited the Mortirolo in 2004 The peloton starts the 12.4km ascent of the Mortirolo from Mazzo di Valtellina in 2004
Race leader Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) leading 2012 winner Ryder Hesjedal up the Mortirolo in 2012
The Mortirolo played an important part in the 2012 battle for the maglia rosa David Arroyo was the maglia rosa when the Giro passed over the Mortirolo in 2010 Marco Pantani climbing the Mortirolo in 1994 Ivan Basso was first over Passo del Mortirolo in the maglia rosa on his way to winning the 2006 Giro d'Italia.

The Passo del Mortirolo returns to the Giro d'Italia this year and is again expected to be one of the decisive moments of the Corsa Rosa and play a significant role in deciding who goes on to win the maglia rosa in Milan.

This year the Giro d’Italia climbs the Mortirolo from the traditional Mazzo di Valtellina side. The 11.8km climb is one of the toughest and steepest used in professional races. It has an average gradient of 10.9%. Several sectors are at 18%, with a six-kilometre middle sector climbing at a painful 12.2%.

The Mortirolo has quickly become one o the iconic climbs of the Giro d’Italia, alongside the Passo dello Stelvio, the Passo Gavia and the stunning climbs of the Dolomites.

It first featured in the Giro d’Italia in 1990. Leonardo Sierra had the honour of being the first rider over the summit on the way to winning that day’s stage. The climb also featured in the Giro d’Italia in 1991 with Franco Chioccioli replicating Sierra as the first rider over the climb and the stage winner. The Italian also claimed the overall victory.

Marco Pantani conquered the Mortirolo in 1994 as he first showed his climbing ability in a Grand Tour. He dropped race leader Evgeni Berzin and Miguel Indurain to win in Aprica and secure second overall ahead of the Spaniard.

In remembrance of Pantani, the first rider over the Mortirolo receives the special Cima Pantani prize. A monument to remember Pantani was also erected on the Mazzo di Valtellina side of the climb in 2006.

In 2006 Ivan Basso became the third rider to crest the Mortirolo and then go on to win the Giro d’Italia. The Italian also repeated the Mortirolo maglia rosa double in 2010.

The Mortirolo last featured in the Giro d’Italia in 2012 when Oliver Zaugg lead over the climb after reaching the summit via the Tovo di Sant'Agata side for the first time. The stage was known as the 'Giro 2012 Fan Stage' with the route chosen as the result of a fan poll, which asked them to pick the "climb-that-can-not-be-missed".

This year the Mortirolo features on the 174km 16th stage from Pinzolo to Aprica on Tuesday May 26, immediately after the second rest day of the race. The peloton will have already climbed the category two Campo Carlo Magno and Passo del Tonale climbs and the category three climb in Aprica before starting the ascent of the Passo del Mortirolo. The summit is just 12.2km away from the finish in Aprica.

This special Passo del Mortirolo photo gallery looks back at the racing on the climb, capturing the passion of the tifosi who cheer on the riders from the roadside and the pain and suffering of the riders.