Mortirolo could return to Giro d'Italia Women in 2025 after eight-year absence

Mara Abbott (Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team) digs deep in the final kilometre of the Mortirolo during the Giro Rosa 2016 Stage 5

The peloton could face the famed Mortirolo as part of the 2025 Giro d'Italia Women after the Province of Sondrio president confirmed that a stage will finish in nearby Aprica.

RCS Sports has not yet announced the official route for the 36th edition of the Italian Grand Tour but it will be held from July 6-13 next summer.

Aprica is a town in the Sondrio province of Italy, and its president Davide Menegola told La Gazzetta Dello Sport that the route details remain in question, "But I think I can say with great certainty that Aprica will also be involved in the 2025 Giro d'Italia for women as a stage destination."

There have been various organisers of the Giro d'Italia Women over the years but all have been applauded for consistently including hard, high, or otherwise iconic key climbs over its 35-year history.

There are many famous cycling climbs in Italy, and some have come to define the women’s corsa rosa; Blockhaus, Monte Zoncolan and Passo dello Stelvio, to name a few.

The Mortirolo climb itself is synonymous with the Giro and has often been the biggest climb and the Cima Coppi in the women’s race, at an altitude of 1809 metres it is 12km with an average gradient of 10.8%.

The Mortirolo was last included in the Giro d'Italia Women in 2016 as a mid-race ascent on stage 5 won by two-time Giro winner Mara Abbott in a long solo move into the finishing town of Tirano. Marianne Vos also won a Mortirolo stage 7 in 2011 en route to Grosotto and went on to win the overall title.