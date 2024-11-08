Mortirolo could return to Giro d'Italia Women in 2025 after eight-year absence

Nearby town of Aprica to host a stage finish of eight-day race, route yet to be announced

Mara Abbott (Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team) digs deep in the final kilometre of the Mortirolo during the Giro Rosa 2016 Stage 5
Mara Abbott (Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team) digs deep in the final kilometre of the Mortirolo during the Giro Rosa 2016 Stage 5 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

The peloton could face the famed Mortirolo as part of the 2025 Giro d'Italia Women after the Province of Sondrio president confirmed that a stage will finish in nearby Aprica. 

RCS Sports has not yet announced the official route for the 36th edition of the Italian Grand Tour but it will be held from July 6-13 next summer.

