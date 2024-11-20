'Up there with the legends now' – Canadian amateur breaks Strava record for ascent of Mortirolo

Jack Burke, 29, continuing to search for professional contract

Jack Burke racing at the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Getty Images)

A little-known Canadian amateur, Jack Burke, has grabbed his share of the limelight after taking more than a minute off Vincenzo Nibali's Strava record for scaling the Mortirolo.

Burke, 29, completed the ascent of one of Italy's toughest climbs in a time of 43:45, 67 seconds faster than Nibali's record, on November 16.

