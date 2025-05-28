Recommended reading

New champions of US Pro Road Nationals conquer capitol city streets and mountain climbs - Gallery

Striking images from West Virginia as U23 women tussle in their first dedicated road race while Kristen Faulkner and Quinn Simmons battle to capture elite road race titles

A victory cry for women&#039;s U23 road race winner Ella Sabo
A victory cry for women's U23 road race winner Ella Sabo (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Across seven days of racing, fierce battles unfolded for women and men in the elite, under-23 and junior 17-18 categories at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships, held for a second consecutive year in the Appalachian mountain town of Charleston, West Virginia. 

Would Olympic road race champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) be able to defend her elite women's road race title or even take the gold in the individual time trial? Who would be the new elite men's road race winner, with Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) not able to compete due to knee surgery? And who would be the rising stars in the junior 17-18 and U23 divisions?

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

