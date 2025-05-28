New champions of US Pro Road Nationals conquer capitol city streets and mountain climbs - Gallery
Striking images from West Virginia as U23 women tussle in their first dedicated road race while Kristen Faulkner and Quinn Simmons battle to capture elite road race titles
Across seven days of racing, fierce battles unfolded for women and men in the elite, under-23 and junior 17-18 categories at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships, held for a second consecutive year in the Appalachian mountain town of Charleston, West Virginia.
Would Olympic road race champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) be able to defend her elite women's road race title or even take the gold in the individual time trial? Who would be the new elite men's road race winner, with Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) not able to compete due to knee surgery? And who would be the rising stars in the junior 17-18 and U23 divisions?
From the opening individual time trials, the six-corner evening criteriums and then the hilly road courses, riders displayed bold moves and relentless teamwork to grab medals and the 18 stars and stripes jerseys on offer.
The under-23 women put on some serious shows last week as they had dedicated contests for the first time in the criterium and road races events. Cassidy Hickey (CCB p/b Levine Law Group) won her first U23 title in the criterium Thursday night, using an attack just 10 minutes into the 50-minute contest and her team controlling the field to hold the gap.
Two days later on Saturday Ella Sabo held off Hickey to win the U23 road race title, this time Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 doing the work to hold off challengers.
"Crossing that line first—it was surreal. My first national title. My first win in almost two years. I almost couldn’t believe it. The win was anything but solo," Sabo said about her victory in the women's first dedicated U23 road race.
It was an opportunity for riders from smaller teams to match up against riders on WorldTour squads, too. In the elite women's time trial, for instance, Emily Ehrlich of Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 won the gold going 27 seconds faster than Women's WorldTour rider Faulkner. And while Faulkner struck back to retain the road race title ahead of Lauren Stephens (Aegis Cycling Foundation), it was 21-year-old Katherine Sarkisov (CCB p/b Levine Law Group) who was in the thick of the action for the bronze.
And on the men's side, 22-year-old Gavin Hlady (EF Education-Aevolo) put on shows in the road races, winning the men's U23 crown then taking the bronze in the elite men's contest on Memorial Day behind winner Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek).
Check out some of the highlights of the criterium and road races from USPRO, as seen through the lens of SnowyMountain Photography.
