Recommended reading

'We are very deliberately focused on ourselves and our own plan' - Visma-Lease A Bike name Tour de France team to back Jonas Vingegaard for GC battle with Tadej Pogačar

By , published

Dutch team reveal special edition yellow and black Tour de France' the swarm' jersey

The special Visma-Lease a Bike 2025 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes jersey.
Matteo Jorgenson and Jonas Vingegaard ride in the special Visma-Lease a Bike 2025 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes jersey (Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike)

Visma-Lease A Bike have announced their team for the 2025 Tour de France to support Jonas Vingegaard as he takes on Tadej Pogačar and tries to win the race for a third time.

Vingegaard and Pogačar and so Visma-Lease A Bike and UAE Team Emirates-XRG are expected to fight for victory in France in July, but Visma-Lease A Bike do not mention their rivals, with directeur sportif Grischa Niermann saying, "We are very deliberately focused on ourselves and our own plan." They did not say what their plan will be.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.