Commuting by bike: An ever-growing guide to cycling to work
A comprehensive guide to all things commuter cyclists need to know, from buying advice to product reviews, and much more
Welcome to the Cyclingnews Commuting By Bike hub, where we’ve gathered together all content that relates to commuting to work on two wheels. Whether you’re a complete newbie or a seasoned year-rounder, you’re bound to find something here for you.
This is where you’ll find all buyer’s guides, product reviews and advice relating to commuting by bike, from helmets, backpacks and hybrid bikes, to whether or not you should consider ‘clipping in’.
Best commuter bikes
When you think of ‘commuter bikes’ you might think of a variety of things: hybrid bikes, folding bikes, e-bikes, or something else entirely. It’s such a wide-ranging subject, which can make decision-making difficult if you’re brand new to commuting by bike.
To make things easier for you, we’ve written several buyers’ guides to help you figure out exactly what kind of bike will work best for your commute, as well as point you in the direction of some of the best options out there. We’ve also rounded up loads of relevant deals to help you save your hard-earned pennies.
- Commuter bikes: What are the differences and how to choose the best bike for you
- Best commuter bikes: Folding, hybrid, e-bikes and more to get you to work on two wheels
- Best electric bikes for commuting: Power up your ride to work
- Best hybrid bikes: our favourite fitness bikes for getting around town
- Best women’s hybrid bikes: our top pick of town bikes for women
- Best touring bikes for commuting, bikepacking or travelling by bike
- Best folding bikes: Space-saving bikes and e-bikes for your urban riding needs
- Best folding electric bikes: Pedal-assisted folding e-bikes to simplify your commute
Commuter bike deals
- Bike deals: Save on road, gravel, electric bikes and more
- Cycling deals: Over 180 deals for cyclists in New Year sales
- Electric bike deals: Discounts on road, hybrid and mountain e-bikes
Commuter bike reviews
Whether you’re looking for an opinion on the bike you want to buy, or you just like following the latest developments in commuter bikes, you’ll find all of our hands-on commuter bike reviews here. Our content levels are low for now, but we’re working hard to bring you more in future, so watch this space.
Commuter cycling helmets
We won’t weigh in on whether or not you should wear a helmet, as it largely comes down to personal choice and varying legal requirements depending on where you are in the world. If you are looking for a helmet for commuting, however, we’ve got you covered.
If you’re struggling to choose, the main priority should be that it fits you properly and will adequately protect you in the unfortunate event of a crash. When we review commuter helmets, we tend to recommend models that are comfortable, cooling, and come with rotational impact protection.
- Best commuter helmets: safe and stylish helmets designed for the city streets
Commuter cycling shoes
This may at first not seem like that big a decision to make, but actually the shoes you choose to commute in will impact the way you ride altogether. For example, will you wear your smart work shoes and only ride on dry days, or will you opt for waterproof cycling shoes to keep you going all year round? Will you clip-in or not?
Commuter cycling accessories
Whether you’re a complete newbie or a seasoned veteran, you should definitely be investing in some good quality cycling kit, as it not only helps you move freely on the bike, but it will usually come with various features that help you manage your body temperature, wick away sweat to prevent bacterial build-up, protect you from wind and rain, and help to prevent saddle sores.
In most cases you’ll likely prefer to opt for women-specific cycling kit, since it will be cut to fit the female figure, and in the case of padded shorts or tights, be fitted with a female-specific chamois (optimised to work with the anatomy of women’s nether regions).
Of course, there’s nothing stopping you from choosing unisex kit, which by its very nature is designed to be used by anyone. The only things we’d recommend keeping women-specific are padded shorts and tights, for the reason listed above. What’s more, women-specific bib shorts and bib tights will often have some sort of mechanism built into them to make peeing mid-ride a bit easier without having to fully disrobe, and this is certainly something to factor into your decision-making.
- Best cycling backpacks: Our pick of the best rucksacks for your commute
- Flat or clipless: What is the best pedal for commuting?
- Best commuting bike tyres: rubber for riding around town
- Best bike bells for commuting, road riding, mountain biking and more
- Best bike locks: Keep your bike safe wherever you lock it up
- Best bike lights: Front and rear lights to help you see and be seen
- Commuter bike accessories checklist
Commuter cycling tips
Here’s where you’ll find all the advice and tips you need to make the most of your commute by bike. From safety advice to nutrition and winter cycling hacks, we’re planning to make this a one-stop-shop for everything you need to know.
- Types of bike: Everything you need to know and how to pick the right bike for you
- Best bike insurance: Our pick of the best policies for cyclists of all disciplines
- How to lock a bike: Tips on proper practice to prevent bike theft
- How to clean your bike: Quick post-ride cleaning tips to keep your bike running smoothly
Commuter bike maintenance tips
- How to fit a bike wheel
- How to change a bike tyre
- How to repair an inner tube on your bike
- How to change an inner tube on your bike
- How to remove and fit bike pedals
- How to remove and fit a bike chain
- How to adjust disc brakes on a bike
- How to remove and refit the cassette on your bike
- How to adjust bike gears
