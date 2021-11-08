Commuting by bike: An ever-growing guide to cycling to work

Welcome to the Cyclingnews Commuting By Bike hub, where we’ve gathered together all content that relates to commuting to work on two wheels. Whether you’re a complete newbie or a seasoned year-rounder, you’re bound to find something here for you.

This is where you’ll find all buyer’s guides, product reviews and advice relating to commuting by bike, from helmets, backpacks and hybrid bikes, to whether or not you should consider ‘clipping in’.

We’re working hard to increase the amount of content here, so bear with us. In the meantime, please share it with anyone you know who might benefit, and be sure to bookmark this page to keep up with new content as it arrives.

Best commuter bikes

When you think of ‘commuter bikes’ you might think of a variety of things: hybrid bikes, folding bikes, e-bikes, or something else entirely. It’s such a wide-ranging subject, which can make decision-making difficult if you’re brand new to commuting by bike.

To make things easier for you, we’ve written several buyers’ guides to help you figure out exactly what kind of bike will work best for your commute, as well as point you in the direction of some of the best options out there. We’ve also rounded up loads of relevant deals to help you save your hard-earned pennies.

Commuter bike reviews

Whether you’re looking for an opinion on the bike you want to buy, or you just like following the latest developments in commuter bikes, you’ll find all of our hands-on commuter bike reviews here. Our content levels are low for now, but we’re working hard to bring you more in future, so watch this space.

Commuter cycling helmets

We won’t weigh in on whether or not you should wear a helmet, as it largely comes down to personal choice and varying legal requirements depending on where you are in the world. If you are looking for a helmet for commuting, however, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re struggling to choose, the main priority should be that it fits you properly and will adequately protect you in the unfortunate event of a crash. When we review commuter helmets, we tend to recommend models that are comfortable, cooling, and come with rotational impact protection.

Best commuter helmets: safe and stylish helmets designed for the city streets

Commuter cycling shoes

This may at first not seem like that big a decision to make, but actually the shoes you choose to commute in will impact the way you ride altogether. For example, will you wear your smart work shoes and only ride on dry days, or will you opt for waterproof cycling shoes to keep you going all year round? Will you clip-in or not?

Commuter cycling accessories

Whether you’re a complete newbie or a seasoned veteran, you should definitely be investing in some good quality cycling kit, as it not only helps you move freely on the bike, but it will usually come with various features that help you manage your body temperature, wick away sweat to prevent bacterial build-up, protect you from wind and rain, and help to prevent saddle sores.

In most cases you’ll likely prefer to opt for women-specific cycling kit, since it will be cut to fit the female figure, and in the case of padded shorts or tights, be fitted with a female-specific chamois (optimised to work with the anatomy of women’s nether regions).

Of course, there’s nothing stopping you from choosing unisex kit, which by its very nature is designed to be used by anyone. The only things we’d recommend keeping women-specific are padded shorts and tights, for the reason listed above. What’s more, women-specific bib shorts and bib tights will often have some sort of mechanism built into them to make peeing mid-ride a bit easier without having to fully disrobe, and this is certainly something to factor into your decision-making.

Commuter cycling tips

Here’s where you’ll find all the advice and tips you need to make the most of your commute by bike. From safety advice to nutrition and winter cycling hacks, we’re planning to make this a one-stop-shop for everything you need to know.

Types of bike : Everything you need to know and how to pick the right bike for you

Best bike insurance : Our pick of the best policies for cyclists of all disciplines

How to lock a bike : Tips on proper practice to prevent bike theft

How to clean your bike: Quick post-ride cleaning tips to keep your bike running smoothly

Commuter bike maintenance tips