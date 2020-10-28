Best bike insurance: Our pick of the best policies for cyclists of all disciplines

The best bike insurance keeps you covered when you need it most, but can also offer you peace of mind.

There’s no denying that cycling has boomed this year, and while this is great news on the whole, it does also mean that thieving opportunists have a lot more pickings to choose from. That’s why it’s important to take out an insurance policy.

Of course, if you’ve already taken out home insurance, then you’ll likely already have some cover, but there’s a reason specialist bike insurance exists in the first place. With home insurance policies, there can often be a low maximum claim (some are as low as £350/$500), and you might not be covered if your bike is stolen while locked up in a public space.

Specialist bike insurance policies, on the other hand, offer several benefits that you won’t get with home insurance, and that’s because they’re specifically designed to suit your needs as a cyclist. For example, some will offer discounts for multiple bikes, while others may include travel cover. You can insure your accessories as well, like your helmet, lock and lights, which is especially useful if they get damaged or stolen. Specialist insurance often also includes personal accident cover, and public liability cover in case you injure someone else or damage property. Finally, if you’re a dedicated racer, it’s worth looking for an insurance policy that covers damage during racing, lost race fees, and personal accident cover. It’s more expensive than home insurance, but you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.

If you’re new to navigating the world of bike insurance, it can be overwhelming, due to the sheer number of insurers and policies on offer. To help you through, we’ve rounded up the best bike insurance policies available today.

Best bike insurance for tailored policies

While some insurers offer a single blanket policy designed to suit most cyclists’ needs, there are several who offer tailored insurance policies for the individual. These may consist of three tiers to choose from, or actually form a bespoke policy where you can pick and choose the cover you need.

Yellow Jersey

Zero depreciation and DNA security marking Yellow Jersey offers three tiers of cover: Essentials, Performance, and Ultimate. One of its greatest benefits is the Zero Depreciation offer, which means you’ll always be compensated for the original value of the bike when new, regardless of how old it is. For commuters, urban riders and casual cyclists, Essentials offers cover for accidental damage (at home and while out riding), vandalism and theft, personal injury, physiotherapy, dental and public liability insurance. On top of that, you’ll also get DNA security marking to deter thieves, family cover and a multi-bike discount, £250 of accessory cover and up to £10,000 for permanent injury. The Performance package offers all this, plus travel cover in Europe, damage and injury cover while taking part in sportives and charity events, in-vehicle theft and in-transit cover, plus optional cover for extra wheelsets, plus permanent injury up to £15,000. On top of all this, if you opt for Ultimate, you also get a 60% multi-bike discount, and cover for worldwide travel, crash damage, theft from a triathlon transition area, bike boxes, competitions, and the cost of a UK taxi back home following an accident or mechanical failing.View Deal

Bikmo

Tailored insurance to suit your needs Bikmo offers bespoke insurance policies to cover you for whatever it is you need. Pick and choose from a menu of benefits, including (but not limited to) £2million public liability insurance, accidental damage and vandalism, theft (you must adhere to Bikmo’s locking requirements), cover for bike boxes, accessories, clothing and headgear, emergency hire, £100,000 legal expenses cover and 24/7 cycle hangar parking. Bikmo also offers a 50% multi-bike discount and doesn’t recognise depreciation of value when estimating the cost of damages. Their team of bike geeks are on hand with specialist knowledge, and there’s an option to pay in monthly instalments, interest-free.View Deal

Wiggle Insurance

Promises instant action so you won’t be left waiting by the roadside Wiggle’s insurance comes with three levels to choose from - Assist, Essential and Elite - and promises to be the fastest acting provider of all. While most insurance providers will require you to provide proof of costs - whether it’s for a taxi home following a mechanical breakdown or dental treatment - before reimbursing. Wiggle promises to act immediately, providing instant medical care and transportation. They also offer interest-free monthly payments. The Assist policy is extremely basic and only offers personal accident and public liability insurance, plus access to emergency medical, dental and physio treatment. The Essential package is most likely to appeal to casual cyclists and commuters, covering you for theft and accidental damage on top of these. Their most comprehensive package, Elite, offers all this, plus cover for global travel, sports and transition, as well as replacement bike hire.View Deal

Velosure

Discipline-specific insurance policies Velosure offers insurance policies based on your chosen discipline and type of bike. With policies for road bikes, mountain bikes, urban bikes, electric bikes, sports bikes and leisure bikes. Standard cover includes accidental damage and theft, up to £2million public liability, and new for old replacement. There’s also a multi-bike discount. Depending on your needs, you can add optional extras to your policy, including European and worldwide travel, sports and competition cover, personal accident and accessories cover, and replacement bike hire, among others. View Deal

Best bike insurance for the casual commuter (Image credit: Schwalbe)

Best bike insurance for casual commuters

If your time on the bike is mostly limited to the daily commute, weekend leisure rides or the occasional holiday, you don’t need a super comprehensive insurance policy. The main things you should prioritise are accidental damage cover, personal injury, theft and legal protection if you were to make a claim.

Pedalsure

A simple three-tiered insurance policy for cyclists Pedalsure offers a general one-size-fits-all insurance policy document that’s viewable online . They have three tiers of cover available - Bronze, Silver and Gold - and these provide all the same types of coverage, with the maximum amount increasing from Bronze to Gold. Pedalsure’s policy covers personal accident cover which includes the cost of physiotherapy and dental treatment, as well as theft, accidental damage and vandalism. If you need to hire a replacement bike while making a claim, they will also reimburse you for up to £500 to cover this. Their insurance also provides you with legal protection and personal liability.View Deal

Laka

Protection for your bike and your own wellbeing Laka’s insurance policies come with a personal touch. Two policies are available: Bicycle insurance and Recovery insurance. The former offers cover for your bike, helmet, clothing, GPS device and more, plus you’re insured against theft (including from a vehicle), damage and vandalism, and loss. In addition, they cover you and your belongings at races and triathlons, provide global travel insurance for up to 60 days per trip, and will give you £200 of emergency cash after an incident to help you rent a bike or get a taxi home. While your possessions are covered by the Bicycle policy, Laka’s Recovery policy takes care of your mind and body. In addition to accident and injury cover (for home and abroad), you’ll gain access to sports specialists and virtual GPs to quickly diagnose and treat your injuries, performance coaching to improve your recovery, and have your physio, dental and mental health bills covered up to £1,500. They even include copies of Rouleur magazine, hire of a turbo trainer, and nutritional advice from the pros, to help you recover as quickly and comfortably as possible. View Deal

Bicy insurance

Great for casual cyclists and holidayers Bicy’s insurance policy covers cyclists for accidental damage, theft and personal injury, plus it comes with up to £1million public liability insurance and mechanical breakdown cover. If you’re in the habit of holidaying with your bike, then you’d benefit from worldwide cover for up to 60 days at a time, and if your bike is less than two years old, Bicy offers new-for-old cover (meaning that they’ll pay out the original value of your bike when it was new, without taking any depreciation of value into account). Finally, Bicy has a legal team who are on hand 24 hours a day. If you’re making a claim, they can offer specialist advice, and even take over the claim where appropriate.View Deal

Best bike insurance for athletes and racers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best bike insurance for serious athletes

Whether you're entering crits in your home city or flying across the world to participate in cross-continental races, if you're a serious athlete you'll need a lot more from your insurance policy. Look for one that offers worldwide travel insurance, competition cover that includes lost entry fees, transit cover for bike boxes and a way of getting home if all goes wrong.

Sundays

Two policy options, with a 10% discount for both Similarly to Laka, Sundays offer two different policies - Bicycle and Cyclist - so you can choose to either insure just your bike or your body, or opt for both with a 10 per cent discount. Bicycle insurance covers you for accidental damage, crash damage, malicious damage, theft, domestic in-transit and cycle hire. There’s even specific cover for damage caused to a bike while on a roof rack. Sundays offers a three-year new-for-old, and you can add extras like worldwide travel insurance, competition cover, and extra wheelsets cover.View Deal

CycleGuard

Comprehensive insurance for risk takers CycleGuard’s insurance policy is pretty comprehensive, and offers a multi-bike discount with a maximum of 10 bikes per policy. Your bike is insured against accidental damage and theft, including theft from a vehicle, and you can insure up to £2,500 worth of accessories. 30 days of EU travel is also included in the standard policy, alongside 24/7 roadside assistance, new for old replacement or compensation, family cover for the same address, and bike hire for up to £500. Serious athletes may want to opt for some of the extras available, including global travel insurance with £300 cover for bike box transit damage, personal injury cover up to £25,000, including dental treatment, broken bones, physiotherapy and more, and £5million public liability (excluding North America). There’s also competition cover available, which helps you recover lost race fees, travel and accommodation, and clothes lost in a transition area.View Deal

Cycleplan

Insurance for racers, teams and coaches Cycleplan is a subsidiary of Ripe Insurance (providers of specialist insurance cover), offering cover against accidental damage, vandalism and theft, whether at home or away. They also offer an additional policy for worldwide and European travel, which includes competitive cover. Other benefits include public liability insurance, personal accident cover, including medical expenses, physio or loss of income, and replacement bike hire. You’re also covered for legal expenses, should you need to make a claim. As part of Ripe Insurance, you can also get specialist insurance for race teams and coaches, via Insure4Sport (another Ripe Insurance subsidiary). Cycleplan currently has a 10 per cent introductory discount, and they also offer a free downloadable cycling training guide.View Deal