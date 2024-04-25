Mike's Bikes launches 'mega sale' with discounts on everything sitewide

Brands big and small tend to have sale events at pretty well established times. Black Friday, January, and in the cycling industry, the end of the Summer.

Mike's Bikes, one of North America's largest cycling retailers, however, has thrown us a curve ball this week and decided to reduce everything on its website until the end of the weekend.

Yup, you read that right. Everything. There's some fine print, in that in order to unlock some of the savings you need to send an email, but that's only few and far between.

Deals are only good if the products themselves are actually worth buying in the first place, though. While there's genuinely a tonne of decent stuff on offer, the following products are what I'd be buying if I was on the correct side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Indeed, being a North American retailer, this is only for our readers stateside.

Reagrdless of that, the deals listed below are all items I've used myself, rate highly, and continue to use on a regular basis so you can be sure they're good.

Head straight to the sale here or scroll down to see what I've picked out.

Mike's Bikes mega sale: Our top picks

Garmin Varia rear radar with camera: $399.99 $349.95

Save 13% - The Garmin Varia is a radar unit that mounts to your seatpost. Connected to your cycling computer it can not only tell you when a car is approaching from behind, but also how fast it's approaching. The integrated light also has automatic functions based on what the radar sees. The latest version now has an inbuilt camera, with incident detection to capture evidence should the worst happen.

Wahoo Tickr heart rate monitor: $49.99 $39.99

Save 20% - While training with a power meter is the most accurate, it's also expensive and confusing. For most of us, getting to know our heart rate is a viable (and way cheaper) alternative. If you're running a Wahoo computer, you can now get the brand's very-good HRM strap for cheaper.

100% Hypercraft sunglasses: $155.00 $124.00

Save 20% - These are some of my favourite cycling glasses, especially for riding in hot weather. They're super light, and very airy so fogging is super rare, and they stay put. All styles are reduced, including a photochromic option, but my money would go on the 'Matte Oxyfire' - They're cheaper, and you'll get a clear lens included anyway.

Specialized RBX Adventure bib shorts $179.99 $74.83

Save 58% - I've tested the men's version of these and rate them as one of the best budget cargo bibs out there. The pockets are great, allowing you to stuff all manner of things away without even having to wear a jersey. Perfect for those summery gravel adventures.

Swiftwick Aspire Seven socks: $19.99 $9.95

Save 50% - Summer means one thing to me: White socks. The Aspire Seven from Swiftwick is a classic, very well made, but understated sock that'll go with anything in your wardrobe. Sure, you can also get black or yellow, but I would listen to the fashion Gods and just get the white ones.

Vittoria Corsa N.EXT TLR tyre: $89.99 $67.49

Save 25% - These are what I run on my own road bike. You get a lot of the benefits of the Corsa Pro, but in a tyre that's a lot more sturdy, so fewer punctures to ruin your day. They're available in anything from 24c up to 34c, and are tubeless ready too.

Mike's Bikes isn't the only brand to drop us a surprise sale just as summer starts to warm up. Over in the UK, Specialized has recently announced up to 50% off hundreds of items, including gravel bikes, mountain bikes, clothing and accessories. Head over to our Specialized sale roundup or check out the sale for yourself.