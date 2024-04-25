Mike's Bikes launches 'mega sale' with discounts on everything sitewide

By Will Jones
published

Everything is reduced until Sunday, so it's a perfect time to stock up for the summer

A screen grab from Mike's Bikes homepage which reads 'mega sale - now through 4.28, everything is on sale'
(Image credit: Mike's Bikes)

Brands big and small tend to have sale events at pretty well established times. Black Friday, January, and in the cycling industry, the end of the Summer. 

Mike's Bikes, one of North America's largest cycling retailers, however, has thrown us a curve ball this week and decided to reduce everything on its website until the end of the weekend. 

Garmin Varia rear radar with camera: $399.99 $349.95Save 13%

Garmin Varia rear radar with camera: $399.99 $349.95
Save 13% - The Garmin Varia is a radar unit that mounts to your seatpost. Connected to your cycling computer it can not only tell you when a car is approaching from behind, but also how fast it's approaching. The integrated light also has automatic functions based on what the radar sees.

The latest version now has an inbuilt camera, with incident detection to capture evidence should the worst happen. 

Wahoo Tickr heart rate monitor: $49.99 $39.99Save 20%

Wahoo Tickr heart rate monitor: $49.99 $39.99
Save 20% - While training with a power meter is the most accurate, it's also expensive and confusing. For most of us, getting to know our heart rate is a viable (and way cheaper) alternative. If you're running a Wahoo computer, you can now get the brand's very-good HRM strap for cheaper.

100% Hypercraft sunglasses: $155.00 $124.00 Save 20%

100% Hypercraft sunglasses: $155.00 $124.00
Save 20% - These are some of my favourite cycling glasses, especially for riding in hot weather. They're super light, and very airy so fogging is super rare, and they stay put. All styles are reduced, including a photochromic option, but my money would go on the 'Matte Oxyfire' - They're cheaper, and you'll get a clear lens included anyway.

Specialized RBX Adventure bib shorts $179.99 $74.83Save 58%

Specialized RBX Adventure bib shorts $179.99 $74.83
Save 58% - I've tested the men's version of these and rate them as one of the best budget cargo bibs out there. The pockets are great, allowing you to stuff all manner of things away without even having to wear a jersey. Perfect for those summery gravel adventures. 

Swiftwick Aspire Seven socks: $19.99 $9.95Save 50%

Swiftwick Aspire Seven socks: $19.99 $9.95
Save 50% - Summer means one thing to me: White socks. The Aspire Seven from Swiftwick is a classic, very well made, but understated sock that'll go with anything in your wardrobe. Sure, you can also get black or yellow, but I would listen to the fashion Gods and just get the white ones.

Vittoria Corsa N.EXT TLR tyre: $89.99 $67.49Save 25%

Vittoria Corsa N.EXT TLR tyre: $89.99 $67.49
Save 25% - These are what I run on my own road bike. You get a lot of the benefits of the Corsa Pro, but in a tyre that's a lot more sturdy, so fewer punctures to ruin your day. They're available in anything from 24c up to 34c, and are tubeless ready too.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.

Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael