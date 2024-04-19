Unfinished business and a shot at history – Pogacar and Van der Poel face off at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Slovenian chases victory in La Doyenne a year on from crash, world champion looks for third Monument win of the Spring

Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

He has yet to put it like that himself, but if Tadej Pogačar is looking on his upcoming ride in Liège-Bastogne-Liège partly as a chance to complete some unfinished business, nobody would be that surprised.

After all, last year the oldest Monument of them all was where everything that had gone so right for Pogačar until that point suddenly went askew. Some 85 kilometres into the race, a chance entanglement in a crash, sparked when EF Education-EasyPost racer Mikkel Honore suffered a double puncture on a downhill, saw the Slovenian fall heavily.

