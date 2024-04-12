Ardennes Classics - Could SD Worx's distraction over Demi Vollering's future prevent a triple crown repeat?

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Cyclingnews highlights the biggest talking points ahead of Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Demi Vollering celebrates winning Liege-Bastogne-Liege and securing the Ardennes Classics triple crown
Demi Vollering celebrates winning Liege-Bastogne-Liege and securing the Ardennes Classics triple crown (Image credit: Getty Images)

There has been a lot of media buzz around Tour de France champion Demi Vollering during the spring racing block after reports of a €1 million contract offer, her potential departure from SD Worx-Protime, and public statements from team manager Erwin Janssen about the negotiation process between the team and Vollering's agent. 

Speculation about Vollering's future at SD Worx-Protime has led to some curiosity about whether it already has, or might become, a distraction during races and if it could potentially affect the team's overall performance at the upcoming Ardennes Classics. 

