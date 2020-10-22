How to remove and fit bike pedals

With more and more bikes being delivered in boxes or being sold by shops without proper pedals, you need to know how to fit some before you can start riding properly. Happily, it’s a super simple job as long as you take care with the basics.

The tools required for removing and replacing your bike's pedals (Image credit: Mick Kirkmann)

Depending what pedals you use, you’ll either need a 15mm open-ended wrench (pedal spanner), a 6mm Allen key, or an 8mm Allen key. Whatever the required tool, a long-handled version of it will mean extra leverage for extra security and easier removal.

You’ll also need some grease for the threads and the protective washers that come with some cranks.

Adding grease to the threads should stop the pedals seizing to the cranks (Image credit: Mick Kirkmann)

1. Pedal inspection

First, work out which pedal is which. With Look and Shimano SPD-SL pedals, this is easy as the rounded part goes at the front and the blunt end is at the back. On Speedplay, MTB-style SPD or Crankbrothers pedals the axles will be marked with left and right.

This is important, because while the right (drive-side) pedal threads clockwise, the left (non drive-side) pedal is threaded anti-clockwise.

Not all cranks have pedal washers but if they do, assure that they are fitted (Image credit: Mick Kirkmann)

2. Grease and preparation

Fit the crank protection washers onto the pedal axle and then wipe a dab of grease onto the threads to help them screw in and out smoothly.

Starting with the right-hand drive-side pedal, thread the pedal carefully into the crank by turning the axle clockwise. That means turning it towards the front of the bike if you’re stood looking at it from the drive side and that visual check applies to both sides and stops the pedals loosening as you pedal.

Carefully and gently thread the pedal into the crank to avoid cross-threading (Image credit: Mick Kirmann)

3. Avoid crossthreading

As the thread connects, check from all angles to be sure it’s going in straight. Now take your spanner or Allen key and insert it very securely into the socket or onto the spanner flats. You’re going to put a lot of torque through it so you don’t want it slipping.

Pedals should be tight but don't require excessive force (Image credit: Mick Kirkmann)

4. Tighten the pedals

Now tighten the pedal until the axle flange is snug against the crank arm. You don’t need to crank it up crazy tight as it will naturally tighten slightly as you pedal. If you find the threads starting to stick or tighten before the pedal is fully home then check the axle alignment from all sides. If that’s fine then the threads in the crank might be damaged. Sometimes you can ‘chase them through’ and make them work smoothly again by threading the pedal in from the inboard side of the cranks. If the threads are too damaged though, it’s new crank time.

Assuming the first pedal fits fine, follow the procedure for the offside pedal, remembering to tighten it anti-clockwise. Now you’re good to go.

If threads are lightly damaged they can sometimes be chased by threading the pedal from the otherside (Image credit: Mick Kirkmann)

5. Removing the pedals

Removing a pedal seems simple but there are some tips that will really help. First, remember that drive-side pedals loosen anti-clockwise, but offside pedals loosen clockwise. Be double sure that the tool you’re using is good quality with a good fit onto the pedal too. Otherwise, a slip can damage the tool, the pedal and your knuckles if you accidentally punch the chainrings.

Pedals can often require a lot of force to undo, using the above technique avoids possible injury caused by the chainrings (Image credit: Mick Kirkmann)

6. Gently apply force

The need for plenty of force and the desire to dodge a chainring punch means we often place the crank at a 5 O’Clock position, the tool at 3 O’Clock and then carefully use a foot to apply the pressure. Don’t do that in road bike shoes though as the soles will just slip.

While you’ve got the pedals out, give them a good clean. Grab the pedal axles and give them a twist and a waggle to check the bearings are still spinning smooth and not tight or wobbling. Clean your cleats and check them for wear at the same time so you know everything will work properly when you refit them.

