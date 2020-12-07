Best women’s electric bikes: E-bikes for road, gravel, commuting and more

Despite the contention that can arise in the comments section of any e-bike post that’s ever appeared on the internet, we believe that electric bikes are great for making cycling more accessible to people from all walks of life. Anything that helps families or groups of friends with different fitness levels to cycle together is a good thing in our books. Plus, we won’t deny that the best women's electric bikes are just plain fun to ride, no matter whether you’re commuting on an e-hybrid, going on a club run with your e-road bike, or flying up technical climbs on an e-mountain bike to make the most of the descents.

While there are some bike brands manufacturing women-specific e-bikes, many of the options on the market are unisex. That’s fine, as many female riders may not want to opt for a women-specific e-bike anyway, and we've already covered the best electric bikes. However, it’s good to have a spread of sizes available that are more suited to shorter riders. Plus women’s e-bikes tend to come with narrower handlebars and women-specific saddles.

If you’re on the lookout for the best women's electric bikes, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite, covering a range of disciplines so there’s something for everyone. Read on for the best women’s e-bikes available today, or scroll down to our guide on regional restrictions for electric-assisted bicycles in the US, UK and Australia.

Best women's electric road bikes

(Image credit: Canyon)

Canyon Endurace:ON 7.0 Sleek-looking, stable-handling, endurance-oriented e-road bike Drive System: Fazua Evation | Battery capacity: 250 Wh | Claimed weight: 15.18kg Visit Site Almost invisible motor Stable handling Shimano GRX groupset Uncomfortable saddle and lacklustre wheelset

Canyon’s wildly popular Endurace now as an electrified sibling, delivering calm and comfortable handling for anyone looking for a powerful boost on their road rides. As the name would suggest, the frame’s geometry is endurance-focused, making for a relaxed and relatively upright position, thanks to the high stack and short stem. This more commanding posture helps to take any strain off the shoulders and back, enabling you to stay in the saddle for longer.

The Fazua Evation motor with its 250Wh battery is relatively tame compared to the Shimano Steps or Bosch motors widely used on competitors, however, it forms a much neater package, resulting in an e-road bike that blends in. There are three assistance modes: Breeze, River and Rocket, which provide 100, 210, and 250 watts respectively. Canyon claims that on a full charge, the Endurace:ON can reach up to 90kms in Breeze mode.

Interestingly, although the Endurace:ON is technically an e-road bike, it comes with the Shimano GRX groupset, combining a 1x 48T chainring with an extra wide 11-42 cassette, delivering a very comfortable range of gears. The only things that let it down are the lacklustre wheelset and Iridium Fitness saddle, though thankfully the latter is easy enough to change.

(Image credit: Lapierre)

Lapierre eSensium 3.2 Women Series Lightweight, practical, with subtle support offered Drive System: Ebikemotion X35 | Battery capacity: 250 Wh | Claimed weight: 14.8kg Check Amazon Lighter than many other e-road bikes Shimano hydraulic disc brakes Comfortable and puncture-resistant tyres Not as powerful as Shimano Steps or Bosch-driven e-bikes

The Lapierre eSensium 3.2 Disc is an e-road bike that’s not trying too hard to be an e-road bike. Rather than opting for a powerful motor like the Shimano Steps or Bosch systems, it uses the Ebikemotion X35 motor, which is subtle in both appearance and in the support it offers. It doesn’t pack as much of a punch as the Bosch or Shimano Steps systems, but if you’re looking for an e-road bike that only gives an occasional nudge when you need it, then this will do the trick. Plus, with a 250Wh battery that weighs just 3.5kg, the system doesn’t add a huge amount of weight to the lightweight aluminium frame and carbon fork, resulting in a fairly regular road bike feel when the motor is switched off.

The eSensium 300 Disc features the latest 10-speed Shimano Tiagra groupset, complete with hydraulic disc brakes for reliable braking power in all weather conditions. The geometry is geared towards comfort, while the 700x28mm Continental Ultra Sport II tyres deliver cushioning, stable grip, and reliable puncture resistance.

(Image credit: Colnago)

Colnago E64 Road Disc Ultra lightweight race bike that won’t steal your thunder Drive System: Ebikemotion X35 | Battery capacity: 250 Wh | Claimed weight: 12kg Visit Site Incredibly lightweight at 12kg Shimano Ultegra Di2 drivetrain and hydraulic brakes Doubles up as a regular race bike with the option to boost when needed Doesn’t provide the full boost you’d expect from a Bosch motor

Colnago’s E64 Disc e-road bike is styled after its C64 race model, with a full carbon construction and Shimano Ultegra Di2 11-speed drivetrain and hydraulic disc brakes. The Mavic Aksium Elite Evo wheelset is mated with 28mm Pirelli P Zero Velo tyres to deliver on race capability while keeping resilience and longevity on the table.

Throw in an Ebikemotion motor, and you’ve got a race-oriented powerhouse. As we said above, the Ebikemotion motor isn’t the most powerful on the market, and doesn’t deliver the same rocket-like boosts you’d expect from an e-bike powered by Shimano Steps or Bosch. However for a race-oriented e-bike we think this makes sense: if you’re driven by the thrill of racing and pushing your body to its limits, then an all-out motor isn’t going to give you what you want. The compact and lightweight nature of the Ebikemotion system means you can forget it’s there and only opt for a small boost when you need it. Most importantly, it doesn’t add a shed load of weight to the frame, so you can ride it without the e-assistance without it feeling like a tank.

Best women's electric gravel bikes

(Image credit: Canyon)

Canyon Grail:ON CF 7 WMN Supremely powerful with an exciting ride Drive System: Bosch CX Performance | Battery capacity: 500 Wh | Claimed weight: 17.10kg Visit Site Bosch motor with four powerful assist modes XXS size and 27.5in wheels for shorter riders Lots of built-in comfort for rough terrain 50mm tyres increase rolling resistance on tarmac You may not be a fan of the hover bar cockpit

The Canyon Grail is widely revered as a great gravel bike - it even made it onto our list of the best gravel bikes - despite the initial confusion around its hover bar cockpit. Whether you love it or hate it, the hover bar is here to stay, and you’ll find a women’s optimised version of it on Canyon’s recently released Grail:ON, its answer to the unending quest for a carbon e-bike that floats over gravel with ease.

Plus there’s a women-specific option that’s enhanced for female riders. Catering for the vertically-challenged, the Grail:ON WMN is available in sizes XXS-M, and uses 27.5in DT Swiss HG-series wheels.

The Grail:ON features Bosch’s Gen4 CX Performance Motor with a removable 500 Wh battery, so this e-gravel bike will pack a punch. It can provide up to 340 per cent increased pedal power and has four assist modes: Turbo, eMTB, Tour and Eco.

The Grail:ON WMN comes stock with the Shimano GRX groupset, and 50mm Schwalbe G-One Bite tyres which, though they’ll roll over the rough stuff, will also add a bit of rolling resistance when you’re on the road. In order to make the ride as comfortable as possible, these high-volume tyres are teamed up with the Grail cockpit and VCLS 2.0 seatpost to soak up the bumps.

(Image credit: Colnago)

Colnago eGRV Disc Undercover e-gravel bike with prestigious Italian heritage Drive System: Ebikemotion X35 | Battery capacity: 250 Wh | Claimed weight: 12.6kg Check Amazon Doesn’t look like an e-bike at first glance Shimano Ultegra 11-speed shifting Grippy and stable WTB Riddler tyres 37mm tyres may not be enough for some

If you’re looking for an e-gravel bike worthy of the Strade Bianche, look no further than the Colnago eGRV Disc. Similar to its road-oriented sibling, it goes undercover with an unobtrusive and lightweight Ebikemotion system integrated into the carbon fibre frameset. Coupled with a Shimano Ultegra 11-speed groupset and Mavic Aksium Elite UST wheels, there are many similarities between the two bikes. This makes the eGRV Disc a great option for any speedy gravel racers looking for something to set them apart from the competition.

The wheels are dressed with 700x37mm WTB Riddler tyres, which are a popular choice among gravel cyclists for their low rolling resistance and excellent grip on loose surfaces. With sizes going down to 46cm, most shorter riders should be catered for.

Best women's electric fitness bikes

(Image credit: Liv Cycling)

Liv Thrive E+1 Pro A flat-bar e-road bike designed specifically for women Drive System: Giant SyncDrive Pro | Battery capacity: 375 Wh | Claimed weight: 18.5kg Check Amazon Designed from the ground up for women, by women Giant SyncDrive Pro motor delivers up to 360% power assist Works with your efforts, rather than overtaking them More expensive than similarly specced e-bikes

As an electric version of Liv’s flat-bar road bike, the Thrive E+1 Pro features a similar design with a carbon composite frame and fork, to keep the overall package as light as possible. Unfortunately at 18.5kg, it’s still quite hefty, but it does accommodate Giant’s SyncDrive Pro motor, which is powered by Yamaha, and offers up to 360 per cent suitable pedal assistance. It kicks into action instantly and works in conjunction with Giant’s PedalPlus 6-Sensor technology to provide smart assistance based on your power output and pedalling style. This is great for fitness, because the bike works with your efforts rather than overtaking them completely.

Formulated with Liv’s 3F Design model (fit, form and function), the Thrive E+1 Pro is designed from the ground up to fit a female rider’s anatomy perfectly. This is based on global body dimensions data that the women’s bike brand uses to manufacture their ‘for women, by women’ range.

Best electric bikes for commuting: Power up your ride to work

(Image credit: Canyon)

Canyon Roadlite:ON AL 7.0 Perfect for workouts, quick commutes and leisure rides Drive System: Fazua Evation | Battery capacity: 250 Wh | Claimed weight: 15kg Visit Site Light and constant support Natural ride sensation Small sizing for shorter riders No women-specific contact points

Weighing just 15kg, this e-assist fitness bike from Canyon handles nimbly, making it a great option for working out on two wheels. Delivering a natural ride sensation, the Roadlite:ON is a unisex fitness bike equipped with the Fazua Evation drive system to deliver light but consistent support. You still need to work hard, but it picks you up when you start to tire out.

It offers three modes of support: Breeze (100 watts), River (210 watts) and Rocket (250 watts), providing a versatile and responsive ride setup that will suit anything from the daily commute to weekend leisure rides, and anything in between. The acceleration provided is gentle and builds up naturally, emulating that real ride feel. When you really want to push yourself, you can ride the Roadlite:ON without the e-assistance, giving you the opportunity to really work up a sweat.

To cater for shorter riders and ensure that everyone’s ride experience is the same, Canyon equips its extra small frames with 27.5in wheels to keep the frame geometry in proportion across the entire range.

(Image credit: Boardman)

Boardman HYB 8.9E Women’s Comfortable all-day pedalling with natural ride feel Drive System: Fazua Evation | Battery capacity: 250 Wh | Claimed weight: 15.5kg Check Amazon Natural-feeling assistance Compatible app for ride data and sharing Up to 97km on a 3-hour charge Battery removal can be tricky

The relaxed geometry of the Boardmand HYB 8.9E lets you comfortably pedal all day long if your heart so desires. With an estimated range of up to 97km on a 3-hour charge, we can see why you’d want to as well. This women’s e-bike is powerful and practical, driven by a Fazua Evation motor with three natural-feeling assistance modes and a gentle acceleration that doesn’t jarr. The removable battery with a replaceable cover makes it easy to pedal the bike under your own steam when you want to work on your fitness, which also takes 4.6kg off the overall weight of the bike.

Tektro hydraulic disc brakes help you stay in control on sharp descents, Shimano Deore 1x10 gearing lets you shift smoothly, and plush 35mm Schwalbe Citizen K-Guard tyres provide grip and puncture protection, so you can roll with confidence across roads, towpaths and trails.

If you’re serious about improving your fitness, you can connect to the Fazua app to use GPS navigation and tracking, a speedometer and battery status, and share your rides with your friends.

Best women's electric hybrid bikes

(Image credit: Liv Cycling)

Liv Amiti E+1 Comfortable e-trekking bike for inner-city cycling Drive System: Giant SyncDrive Pro | Battery capacity: 500 Wh | Claimed weight: 21.3kg Check Amazon Smart assistance mode to match your efforts Comfortable ride with low-mobility friendly frame design Includes a rear rack, mudguards and an integrated front light Not exactly 'beautiful'

Liv’s Amiti E+1 is an e-trekking bike designed for inner-city cycling as well as travelling further afield. With a rear rack, mudguards and front light included, it’s an excellent commuter bike that’s ready to go from the outset. With its sloping top tube, it offers a low standover height which makes it ideal for shorter riders, as well as anyone with slight mobility issues who would benefit from a step-through frame design to make mounting and dismounting easier. It also features a short-travel suspension fork to soak up some of the bumps in the road, and a kickstand to keep it standing still, which helps if you’re loading it up with groceries.

Powered by the Giant SyncDrive Sport motor, the Amiti E+ comes with six assist modes, including a Smart mode which uses multiple sensors to detect your power output and the terrain you’re covering, to cleverly match your efforts and provide only the power you need. This helps you to feel more in control when the road gets bumpy, and also conserves battery for when you really need it.

Best women’s hybrid bikes : our top pick of town bikes for women

Best hybrid bikes: our favourite fitness bikes for getting around town

(Image credit: Carrera)

Carrera Subway E Affordable commuter option with long-distance capabilities Drive System: Suntour | Battery capacity: 313 Wh | Claimed weight: 18kg Visit Site Up to a 97km range Gradual acceleration for a natural ride feel Excellent value for money Limited range of sizes available

Powered a Suntour rear-wheel drive system, the Subway E has a maximum range of up to 97km after a 6-hour charge. For many, this will suffice for the daily commute, with charging reserved for the weekend, while for others this will offer a great opportunity to get out and explore their local area as much as possible. Either way, it offers excellent value for money.

The Carrera Subway is hailed as a really great value hybrid bike, and its e-assist sibling is no different. It features Tektro hydraulic disc brakes to offer controlled and modulated stopping power, 9-speed Shimano Altus gearing, and reflective Kenda tyres that help you stay visible in low light conditions.

Meanwhile the Suntour motor comes with a premium torque sensor to ease the power in relation to input, which essentially means that as you start pedalling, the motor will kick in very gradually, so you’re not jolted into action and instead feel a natural and gentle progression.

The Carrera Subway E uses smaller 27.5in wheels, which deliver a fun and nimble ride, while also making it easier to accommodate shorter riders. However the size range available is very limited, with only Small and Medium frames on offer.

(Image credit: Vitus)

Vitus Mach E-Urban Robust and reliable urban e-bike ideal for the daily grind Drive System: Shimano Steps | Battery capacity: 504 Wh | Claimed weight: 17.3kg Check Amazon Capable of riding up to 100km on a single charge All the mounts for mudguards and a pannier rack Internal routing for an integrated rear light No women-specific contact points

This very trendy-looking e-bike from Vitus is billed as an urban explorer, and we can see how it might entice you to get out and discover new areas of your home town or city. Backed by a Shimano Steps motor weighing a minuscule 2.8kg, the Mach E Urban e-bike is capable of covering up to 100km on a single charge. Now there are no limits on your local exploration.

Kitted out with Shimano 9-speed Alivio gearing and hydraulic disc brakes, the Mach E offers a simple setup perfect for commuting and casual riding. It comes with all the necessary mounts for mudguards and a rear rack, as well as internal routing for an integrated rear light. You can even use the drive unit battery to power the light for the ultimate convenience.

With relaxed frame geometry providing a comfortable and upright riding position, and the combination of a double-butted aluminium frame with carbon fork offering a stable, agile and reliable frameset, the Vitus Mach E-Urban is robust enough to take on daily mule duties.

Best women's electric mountain bikes

(Image credit: Liv Cycling)

Liv Intrigue E+ Pro Powerful and playful enduro e-mountain bike Drive System: Giant SyncDrive Pro | Battery capacity: 625 Wh | Claimed weight: 24.13kg Visit Site Powerful enduro e-bike Shimano 12-speed SLX groupset Giant Contact Switch dropper post for easy manoeuvring Maxxis Minion DHF setup tubeless out of the box Super responsive motor can be jarring

The Liv Intrigue E+ Pro is designed to fly to the top of a climb in order to maximise on the thrill of the descent. You don’t need to rely on uplifts anymore, because the bike will do that for you. Plus it means you get to enjoy a lot more of the trails than you would from a van.

It’s powered by a 625 Wh battery and Giant SyncDrive Pro motor, which kicks in immediately to deliver a fast and responsive ride, whatever the conditions. It’s actually so immediate that the uninitiated rider can be jolted out of their comfort zone. Using six sensors to detect your ride style and the terrain you’re tackling, the Smart-assist mode automatically adjusts its power output to give you exactly what you need, when you need it.

Equipped with tubeless Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5x2.6in tyres, the Intrigue E+ Pro provides all the grip needed to help you stay in control while enjoying its incredibly sprightly ride. Meanwhile the stock Giant Contact Switch dropper post makes it incredibly easy to manoeuvre on descents without stopping to fiddle with seatpost clamps. All the focus is on you and the fun you should be having, because that’s what it should be all about.

Best e-MTB: Bike Perfect's pick of the best e-mountain bikes available this year

(Image credit: Canyon)

Canyon Neuron:ON WMN 7.0 Incredibly fun and natural ride-feel Drive System: Shimano Steps | Battery capacity: 504 Wh | Claimed weight: 23kg Visit Site Low centre of gravity for planted ride feel 4-piston Shimano brakes and 203mm rotors offer superior braking power RockShox Recon RL fork and Deluxe shock combo Quixle rear axle has been known to unwind slightly over the course of a ride

The Canyon Neuron:ON WMN range is built around a stiff hydroformed 6061 T6 aluminium frame with the battery integrated inside the downtube, offering a lightweight and responsive ride. Acceleration is gradual, delivering a natural ride feel that leaves you in control, even with the Shimano E8000 system tripling your pedalling power.

The frame geometry plants you right in the middle of the bike with a low centre of gravity, which helps to disguise the additional weight from the battery and motor. While many e-mountain bikes can feel like tanks, the Neuron:ON feels really sprightly in comparison.

Kitted out with a mixed Shimano XT and SLX drivetrain, the 4-piston Shimano brakes coupled with the massive 203mm rotors offer really powerful and modulated braking to help you always feel in charge of the bike.

At the front of the bike is the RockShox Recon RL fork, delivering 130mm of travel that feels supple and responsive to whatever terrain it takes on. At the rear, the 130mm RockShox Deluxe Select shock provides some serious damping performance, making the Neuron:ON WMN incredibly trail-ready.

As with many of Canyon’s WMN models, the Neuron:ON range includes both 27.5in wheels and 29in wheels across the size range, to ensure the geometry and proportions remain consistent regardless of the rider’s size. Furthermore, the air shocks on the XS and S models come with a lower sweet spot, so lighter riders will experience the same compliance as their larger companions.

(Image credit: Liv Cycling)

Liv Embolden E+1 Confidence-inspiring e-MTB to take on trails and tours Drive System: Giant SyncDrive Sport | Battery capacity: 500 Wh | Claimed weight: 25.62kg Check Amazon SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed Giant SyncDrive Sport delivers up to 350% assistance Plus-size Maxxis Rekon tyres No digital display

The Liv Embolden E+1 is designed to encourage new riders to the trails, or, to ‘embolden’ them, as the name suggests. Powered by the Giant SyncDrive Sport motor, the Embolden E+1 delivers a fully-charged and playful ride, cushioned by the 120mm RockShox Monarch RT rear shock and 130mm RockShox Recon RL fork. Together with the plush 27.5x2.6in Maxxis Rekon tyres, the Embolden E+1 smooths out the rougher trails to inspire confidence and ignite a desire to go further.

In fact, the geometry and spec of this particular bike are designed with touring riders and less serious mountain bikers in mind. Rather than throwing it at the roughest descents possible, the Embolden E+1 shines when ridden over longer distances.

In terms of sizing, since Liv builds all of its bikes from the ground up specifically for the female anatomy, all the critical parts of the Embolden E+1 are sized incrementally over the entire range: the smaller sizes feature shorter stems and narrower bars, while the larger sizes come with the opposite.

Regional restrictions

Whatever drive system your e-bike has, whether it’s Shimano, Bosch, Fazua or Ebikemotor, it will still need to comply with regional laws and restrictions. These vary from region to region, and will have an impact on the maximum wattage, pedal-assist speed, licensing and insurance.

1. UK

In the UK, e-bikes are classified as regular non-pedal assist bikes, provided that the motor is capped at 25kph, generates no more than 250-watts of assistance, and doesn’t engage until the bike is already moving. Riders have to be at least 14 years old. If these criteria are met, you can legally ride your e-bike anywhere a bike can be ridden.

If your e-bike doesn’t meet these standards, you will need to register and insure it as a motor vehicle, plus you’ll need a helmet and a license.

2. USA

The US is a more difficult country to navigate e-bike regulations, because the rules vary from state to state. Even then, you’ll need a member of your local bar association to translate the laws for you into plain English.

According to federal legislation enacted by congress in 2002, an e-bike is defined as:

“A two- or three-wheeled vehicle with fully operable pedals and an electric motor of less than 750 watts (1 h.p.), whose maximum speed on a paved level surface, when powered solely by such a motor while ridden by an operator who weighs 170 pounds, is less than 20 mph.”

Unfortunately, state laws relating to e-bikes tend to supersede this legislation, meaning that while 33 states currently have statutes that define an e-bike in some manner, the rest lack a specific definition, and may include them with another class of vehicle. If that’s not confusing enough, states like Mississippi don't mention e-bikes in the wording of their laws, but the Attorney General issued an opinion stating that an electric bicycle should be classified as a regular bike. There are 13 states where the three-tiered system outlined by The Bicycle Product Suppliers Association is in place, which divides e-bikes into groups based on their maximum assisted speed:

Regardless of class, the motor must only generate 750-watts maximum, with the class labelled clearly.

In the 17 states that group e-bikes together with other vehicle classes, licensing and registration may be needed.

If your head is spinning now, don’t worry. Our friends at People for Bikes created a handy state by state guide.

3. Australia

Thankfully things are much simpler for the Australians. E-bikes are split into two groups: throttle-operated and non-throttle-operated (or pedal-assist). Throttle-operated e-bikes must be limited to 200 watts and 25kph, while pedal-assist can deliver up to 250 watts of assistance. However both are restricted to the same speed limit. Anything that doesn’t fall into these two groups is considered a motorbike by law, and must be licensed and insured.

Back to top