The Monuments - Longo Borghini, Kopecky in contention to claim all three at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Who will join Lizzie Deignan as the winner of all three - Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and Liège-Bastogne-Liège?

Lotte Kopecky and Elisa Longo Borghini
Lotte Kopecky and Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes celebrates its eighth edition and marks the youngest of the Ardennes Classics women's events. ASO launched the event for the first time in 2017, forming the triple alongside the already established Amstel Gold Race, which held its first edition in 2001 (though it was on hiatus for 13 years between 2004 and 2016) and Flèche Wallonne since 1998. 

This was a historic moment for women's racing, which became even more significant when Anna van der Breggen became the first woman to win the triple crown that year, having won all three races.

