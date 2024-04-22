Ardennes Classics confirm that Demi Vollering and SD Worx are now beatable - Analysis

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Niewiadoma, breakthrough riders and the effect of the new timetable

Demi Vollering
Demi Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spring Classics came to an end on Sunday with Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where Grace Brown emerged victorious ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini and Demi Vollering. The race and result were in keeping with the tone of a Classics campaign that always entertained and often surprised.

Attention switches to stage racing next week with the Vuelta Femenina, but before that, we look back over the three Ardennes Classics and examine some of the conclusions to be drawn from Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

