POC Aspire cycling glasses review: A sturdy and stylish modern classic

Wide lens but modest height make these ideal for smaller heads

By Will Jones
published
POC Aspire sunglasses review
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

Chunky, but surprisingly comfortable, with great lenses and you can pick them up pretty cheaply too

Pros

  • +

    Tuneable arms grip very well

  • +

    The full frame gives a solid feel

  • +

    Great aesthetics

Cons

  • -

    Lens sits far from face

  • -

    More aero riders may wand a taller lens

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Most of the big players in the world of the best cycling glasses have a model or two that are perennials. Other styles come and go as trends change, but a few core models remain. Oakley has the Radar and latterly the Sutro, 100% has the S3, and POC has the Aspire. It’s the archetype of the brand’s sunglasses offering, and while it wasn’t necessarily the pioneer of the shape (that accolade goes to the rather dated-looking ‘Do’ model from back in the Garmin Sharp days) it’s remained popular for years amongst the pros of EF Pro Cycling and amateurs alike, especially those who want to look a little more fashion-forward.

Aesthetics are important when it comes to sunglasses; they’re very much like the best cycling socks in this regard. But looks aren’t everything, and they have to perform too. While POC has several models in my guide, these are the brand's best offering for generalists. Why should you pick these when there are so many options out there? Well, I'm not going to tell you everything in the intro, so get scrollin’.

Image 1 of 3
POC Aspire sunglasses review
While they don't look like a full frame pair, they are.
Image 1 of 2
POC Aspire sunglasses review
While they are very wide, they aren't super tall, so there's little chance of them fouling on your helmet.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics One of the best looking on the market that's stood the test of time, with decent design notes too10/10
Field of visionWide yes, but not so tall as some, and the full frame does feature in the field of view8/10
Lens performanceUp there with the best, though doesn't have the performance of Prizm in very low light8/10
Comfort and retentionThe weight makes them a little less comfy than lightweight options, but they stay put very well8/10
Value for moneyAs they are a little older now they are competatively priced8/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 84%

