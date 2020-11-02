Black Friday smartwatch deals: 45% off Garmin Fenix 5, 25% off Suunto Spartan and more

There is already an abundance of great Black Friday smartwatch deals available. With Amazon's early-Black Friday sale having launched more than a month early, there are Suunto, Fitbit and Garmin deals available right now. The best of which, we've outlined below.

With Black Friday inching ever closer, more retailers are unveiling deals in the run-up to try and beat the cyber rush. During this run-up and over the Black Friday weekend, we'll be scouring the web for the best Black Friday cycling deals as they become available.

Over the past few years, smartwatches have gone from simple wristwear that made a noise when you received a text message, to seriously powerful electronics that rival the capabilities of the best cycling computers. Modern smartwatches can communicate with external sensors, have built-in GPS and barometric altimeters, and can even provide turn by turn directions. The latest crop feature hypersensitive optical heart rate sensors built into the case; these can not only read your current heart rate, but they can also track resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and sleep cycles. Oh, and did we mention they also tell the time?

Check out our guide to the best smartwatches for cycling for more, and if you're looking for a new smartwatch today, we've rounded up the best Black Friday smartwatch deals below.

Amazon : Discounts on everything from computers and smartwatches to heart rate monitors

: Discounts on everything from computers and smartwatches to heart rate monitors Backcountry : Triathlon bundles, cycling computers and smartwatches on sale

: Triathlon bundles, cycling computers and smartwatches on sale Clever Training : Smartwatches galore from this US-based triathlon retailer

: Smartwatches galore from this US-based triathlon retailer Chain Reaction Cycles : Save on turbo trainers and more

: Save on turbo trainers and more Competitive Cyclist : Up to 30% off smartwatches and 20% off computers

: Up to 30% off smartwatches and 20% off computers Garmin : Shop the Garmin sale

: Shop the Garmin sale Jenson USA : Discounts on heaps of cycling-related tech

: Discounts on heaps of cycling-related tech Rei : Save on Garmin, Polar, Suunto and more

: Save on Garmin, Polar, Suunto and more Walmart : Sift through the sat navs and you'll find some stunning smartwatch savings

: Sift through the sat navs and you'll find some stunning smartwatch savings Wiggle: Save on the Garmin Forerunner and Fenix watches

Black Friday smartwatch deals

Smartwatch Deals USA

Garmin Forerunner 35 | 43% off at Amazon

Was $169.99 | Now $99.00

A great, budget friendly option designed for athletes. The Forerunner 35 can connect to Garmin Connect, track your heart rate, control your music and more. There are a few colours available here, with a variety of discounts depending on your preference. View Deal

Garmin Vivomove 3 | 29% off at Amazon

Was $249.99 | Now $179.10

Do you want a smartwatch, but also long for the classic good look of an analog watch with real hands? Garmin's Vivomove 3 has a clever hidden touch screen that only reacts to your movements and has a full suite of the features you look for in a Smart Watch, including an optical HR sensor. View Deal

Polar Vantage M | Save 8% on Amazon

Was $279.95 | Now $258.00

The Vantage M is Polar's mid-range sport and outdoor smartwatch. Like the rest of the smartwatches featured here, it has a built-in GPS chip and up to 30-hours of battery life. It also plays nice with Bluetooth sensors, including power meters, and has a built optical HR sensor on the bottom of the case for 24/7 monitoring. The Vantage M offers a surprising number of training load metrics, to give you a real-time look into whether you're on track for fitness gains or are under/overtraining.

Garmin Forerunner 735XT Tri-Bundle | 40% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $499.99 | Now $299.99

Don't be fooled by the 'tri bundle' in the name; that only refers to the two HR straps included in the bundle, the HRM-Swim and HRM-Tri — which costs less than the watch by itself. The Forerunner 735XT itself is GPS enabled and tracks every metric you could possibly want, including advanced power metrics. Even though it comes with HR-straps, the watch still sees Garmin's Elevate optical HR sensor.

Suunto 9 | Save 25% on Amazon

Was $499.00 | Now $373.60

The Suunto 9 has a claimed battery life of up to 120 hours using GPS, so if multi-day marathon rides are your thing, this is the watch for you. With a color touch screen, the watch is fully GPS enabled, can guide your through a route using activity-specific heat maps, connect to Bluetooth sensors (including power meters and smart trainers), and built-in optical heart rate on the underside. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire GPS Watch | 45% off at REI

Was $1,000 | now $549.93

While the Fenix 5 is no longer the king of Garmin's smartwatch castle, it's still a supremely powerful piece of hardware. With a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal screen, the watch has built-in GPS, GLONASS and Galileo capability, a three-axis gyroscope, a barometric altimeter, and support for ANT+ and Bluetooth sensors — including power meters — and built-in Optical HR. View Deal

Best Smartwatch deals UK

Garmin Fenix 5S Plus Sapphire Performer Bundle | 14% off at Wiggle

Was £759.99 | Now £650.00

With a slightly smaller size factor, the 5S Sapphire still has all the power of the larger version but is designed to fit smaller wrists. WIth a 240x240px display, the 5S Sappgirs has a scratch-resistant crystal screen, full-color Topographic maps pre-loaded and can create routes using Garmin's Trendline popularity routing. It's fully integrated with the brand's First Beat technology and features the cycling metrics recently launched with the Edge 830 like Climb Pro. The bundle comes with a waterproof HRM-Tri HR strap, but the watch also has an Optical HR sensor too.

Polar Vantage V GPS Watch with H10 HR bundle | 12% off at ProBikeKit

Was £479.00 | Now £420.49

With a full-color touch screen and optical HR, the Polar Vantage V is a premium GPS watch — this bundle also includes Polar's uber accurate H10 HR strap. If you're a multi-sport athlete, it can measure running power straight from your wrist, no foot pod needed, and it supports cycling power meters too via Bluetooth. The watch will guide you through custom interval workouts and keep track of your training load and recovery to provide the big picture of how your training is progressing. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 735XT | 33% off at Amazon

Was £299.99 | Now £200.59

The 735XT is a fully-featured watch from Garmin that has largely the same feature set as the more expensive models but keeps the price down by using a plastic case instead of metal. With 24-hour battery life, it supports Garmin's Varia lights and radar, speaks the same language as your Powermeter and Di2 and will even help you chase Strava segments. View Deal

Suunto Spartan HR | Save 25% on Amazon

Was £359.00 | Now £267.92

Until it was usurped by the 9, the Suunto Spartan was the best smartwatch the Finnish brand made — it's still pretty cutting edge. The GPS and GLONASS enabled watch offers optical HR, breadcrumb navigation, and a built-in barometric altimeter for accurate altitude readings. The screen is mineral crystal so it won't scratch and features Suunto's training load and recovery software. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45 | 18% off at Amazon

Was £169.99 | Now £139.90

If you're just looking for a device to track your rides, let you know who is calling without having to take your phone out of your pocket and tell you what time it is when you're not riding — the Garmin Forerunner 45 is the smartwatch for you. Save 18% on Amazon.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 | Save up to 22% on Amazon

Was £199.99 | Now £155.03

Fitbit has been at the forefront of activity trackers since...well, the beginning of wearable fitness trackers. Using 24/7 Optical HR the Versa 2 tracks your workouts, calorie burn and sleep, and Fitbit has added Alexa, so you can get weather, news, or set an alarm just by asking. Amazon has just knocked between 17%-22% of the RRP of the Versa 2, depending on the colour.

Where to find even more cycling deals

Rei is an outdoor retailer based in the USA. There's always a sale, and Rei's collection of Black Friday smartwatch deals spans Garmin, Suunto, Timex, Casio and more.

Competitive Cyclist is one of the largest cycling retailers in the US. Their cycling sale is ongoing and there are deals aplenty. They sell a small range of smartwatches, including brands like Garmin.

BackCountry, the US outdoor sports retailer, is one of the United States' go-to online retailers for bikes, components, clothing and accessories. It doesn't limit itself to cycling though, with fishing, skiing, and even yoga in the range of sports catered for.

Jenson USA is another USA-based retailer and always has thousands of offers available.

Wiggle is one of the world's largest online cycling shops, supplying over 70 countries with cycling deals.

Clever Training is the go-to place for all-things fitness training. With everything from turbo trainers to track pumps, the Clever Training sale has discounts on brands such as Garmin, Suunto, Topeak and more.

Gear sells a whole host of outdoor gear, but its cycling offering is what's interesting to us. There are no smartwatches, but you can get plenty of other cycling-specific tech.

ProBikeKit often slashes prices on Castelli clothing, Scicon bike boxes, and an abundance of accessories including power meters and lights.

Gear Coop has a huge cycling section within its sale, including Giro shoes and Look pedals with handsome discounts.

Seshday has up to 80% off in its sale. It's not all cycling, but there's a good portion of tech that cyclists of both road and mountain bike disciplines will get excited about.

Moosejaw isn't a dedicated cycling retailer, but it sells a range of venerable brands. There's a heap of bikes on sale, including gravel, road, and electric commuting bikes.

Eastern Mountain Sports is another outdoor retailer that also sells cycling products. You can save up to 60% on cycling gear, although they don't sell bikes.

Tree Fort Bikes has a range of road, gravel and mountain bikes on offer, including a number of bikes from Salsa, Surly and Giant.

Alchemy Bikes currently has its 'roll into summer sale' and with it comes $1000 off select bikes and $1500 off the ARKTOS 27.5.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list - even with the Walmart family buying Rapha. We certainly wouldn't recommend a typical supermarket bike, but Walmart has a huge range of electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists - such as GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

Chain Reaction Cycles is owned by Wiggle, and therefore shares many of the same cycling deals as well as an international audience.

Evans cycles is one of the oldest cycling retailers in the world, it is a British company that services the world via its online store. For even more deals, check out our Evans Cycles deals.

Amazon isn't exactly the first retailer you think of when shopping for your bike but there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell, such as tablets for Zwift or Garmin computers.

Tredz is another British retailer with international delivery options and a range of great cycling deals.

Rutland Cycling is yet another British retailer that operates internationally.

Tweeks Cycles is more UK-focussed, but there are still some great deals worth checking out.

Hargroves Cycles is a retailer based in the UK and regularly discounts road and gravel bikes.

Cyclestore, one of the UK's lesser-known retailers, often has Specialized products at the best available price.

Leisure Lakes is another UK retailer. With 11 stores, it's a relatively well-known franchise, and will happily ship overseas.