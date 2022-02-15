2022 Women's WorldTour: The definitive guide

The peloton with Women's WorldTour 2021 winner Annemiek van Vleuten tucked in the middle in the series leader jersey at the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta

A new racing season is on the horizon, and for women's professional cycling, there are new events on the 2022 Women's WorldTour including the Battle of the North, Itzulia Women, Tour de Romandie and the much-talked-about rebirth of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

COVID-19 restrictions have once again forced organisers of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and lower-level Santos Tour Down Under to cancel but a range of action-packed road racing has already begun on European soil at the Vuelta CV Feminas, won by Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ), followed by the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana from February 17-20.

Opening Weekend will then kick off the spring Classics at Omloop Het Niewsblad (1.Pro) on February 26 and Omloop van het Hageland (1.1) on February 27 as the run-in to the 2022 Women's WorldTour.

Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of 2022 Spring Classics and the Tour de France Femmes, and check in after the races for our full reports, results, galleries, news, features and analysis.

History

The top-tier series replaced the former one-day World Cup in 2016, and now includes 25 races – with a mix of one-day and stage races – to offer the women’s peloton and cycling fans eight months of professional bike racing. It all begins at Strade Bianche on March 5 and concludes at the Tour of Guangxi on October 25, where the best overall individual rider, young rider and team winners in the series will be crowned.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) won the series title twice – 2018 and 2021 – and will once again be a main contender for the hilly one-day races and stage races, making the Tour de France Femmes her main target this season.

Previous winners of the individual elite women's ranking include Lizzie Deignan in 2020, Marianne Vos in 2019, Anna van der Breggen in 2017 and inaugural champion Megan Guarnier in 2016.

There are many familiar faces that have left their marks as winners of the best young rider classification including Niamh Fisher-Black in 2021, Liane Lippert in 2020, Lorena Wiebes in 2019, Sofia Bertizzolo in 2018, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig in 2017 and Kasia Niewiadoma in 2016, and all have gone on to become main contenders in the elite women's ranks.

The team's classification has been dominated by one team, SD Worx (formerly Boels Dolmans) that won the series five times from 2016-2019 and again in 2021. Trek-Segafredo is the only team to have broken their winning streak, taking victory in 2020.

Calendar

2022 Women's WorldTour Date Event Name Result March 5 Strade Bianche Women March 12 Miron Ronde van Drenthe March 20 Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio March 24 Oxyclean Classic Brugge-De Panne March 27 Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields April 3 Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres April 10 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition April 16 Paris-Roubaix Femmes April 20 La Flèche Wallonne Féminine April 24 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes May 13-15 Itzulia Women May 19-22 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas May 27-29 RideLondon Classique June 6-11 Women's Tour July 1-10 Giro d'Italia Donne July 24-31 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift August 6 Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden TTT August 7 Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden RR August 9-14 Battle of the North August 27 GP de Plouay Lorient Agglomération - Trophée CERATIZIT August 30 - September 4 Simac Ladies Tour September 7-11 Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta October 7-9 Tour de Romandie October 13-15 Tour of Chongming Island October 18 Tour of Guangxi

Teams

As of January 1, 2022, there are 14 Women's WorldTeams automatically invited to compete in the series events.

All 14 Women's WorldTeams are required to pay their riders a minimum salary of €27,500 (employed) or €45,000 (self-employed).

In addition, the highest-ranked three Continental women's teams on the UCI World Ranking receive automatic invitations, while the remaining Continental women's teams are invited at the discretion of the organisers. A maximum of 24 teams are permitted to start each event on the Women's WorldTour.

In 2021, Van Vleuten secured the overall series title with nine wins and a total of 3,177 points, finishing the season 600 points ahead of her younger compatriot, Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and 668 ahead of third-placed Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

Further down the ranking, which is based on the consistency of each rider across the top-tier series, Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) finished fourth, Cecilie Uttrup Luddwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) fifth, now-retired Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) sixth, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) seventh, time trial specialist Marlen Reusser (now SD Worx) eighth, Chantal van den Broek Blaak (SD Worx) ninth, and Grace Brown (now FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) 10th.

Points

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) wears the leader's jersey during the 2021 Women's WorldTour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Points are awarded for the final classification of each event according to the following scale to the top-40 placed riders. The rider with the most points in the individual classification wears the series leader's jersey.

For team time trial events and stages, the points on the scale are awarded to the team. These points are then divided equally between the riders finishing the event or the stage. Stages and half-stages offer a maximum of 50 and minimum of six points to the top-10 placed riders. Points awarded for stages are recorded on the last day of the event.

A rider who wears a race leader's jersey on each stage is awarded eight points.

On the final classification, the event's top-3 best young riders (under-23) are awarded 6, 4, and 2 points.

The team classifications include both Women’s WorldTeams and Women’s Continental teams. The team classification is calculated by adding the individual classification points scored by all the riders of the team in the UCI Women’s WorldTour individual ranking.

More information regarding the points structure of the Women's WorldTour can be found below.

2022 Women's WorldTour Classification - Point Scale Pos. Points 1 400 2 320 3 260 4 220 5 180 6 140 7 120 8 100 9 80 10 68 11 56 12 48 13 40 14 32 15 28 16-20 24 21-30 16 31-40 8

Races

The spring

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) wins 2021 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of 2022 Spring Classics, and check in after each race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.

Strade Bianche Women - March 5, Italy

The Women’s WorldTour will begin at Strade Bianche in Italy. The race takes on the white gravel roads routed throughout the scenic Tuscany region. The winner of this race will wear the first leader’s jersey of the series into the more traditional Spring Classics.

Miron Ronde van Drenthe - March 12, Netherlands

The sprinter-friendly route between Assen and Hoogeveen is made up of a series of loops over cobbled sectors and four trips up the VAM Berg, with 50km to the finish line. Riders who have historically done well in this race are powerful one-day specialists on flatter terrain.

Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio - March 20, Italy

The series heads back to Italy for the Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio. The women's field traditionally races through the hills surrounding Cittiglio before finishing on 17.8-kilometre circuits around the city. Each lap includes a climb through Orino, but the wide-open roads to the finish line often cater to a reduced group sprint.

Oxyclean Classic Brugge-De Panne - March 24, Belgium

This is a race that is traditionally well suited to the sprinters. The route begins in Brugge and passes through Leeuw, Koekelare and Schoorbakke, and then the contest moves on to two finishing circuits in De Panne.

Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields - March 27, Belgium

It’s one of the flatter one-day races and typically sees a clash of the sprinters. The start of the race was moved from Ypres' Grote Markt to the Menin Gate and included several main climbs such as the Beneberg, Kemmelberg and Monteberg enroute to the finish in Wevelgem.

Tour of Flanders - April 3, Belgium

The Tour of Flanders, one of the most prestigious of the Spring Classics, begins and ends in Oudenaarde. It covers a combination of cobbled sectors and steep climbs including the more decisive climbs near the end of the race – Kruisberg/Hotond, Oude Kwaremont, and the Paterberg – before the finish line in Oudenaarde.

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition - April 10, Netherlands

The first of the three Ardennes Classics. The race starts and finishes in Maastricht, and in previous years, included a hilly parcours that finished on three 17.8-kilometre circuits that feature the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and Cauberg. From the top of the Cauberg, there were roughly 1.7km to the finish line. Due to COVID-19, last year's edition was held across seven of the circuits for a closed-loop race. This year's race has swapped dates with Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes - April 16, France

The inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes in 2021 was a day written into the history books for both women's cycling and for the first winner of the Paris-Roubaix Femmes - Lizzie Deignan. The 116km route from Denain to the Roubaix Velodrome included 17 sectors of cobbled roads with two of the pavé sectors rated at the maximum difficulty level – Mons-en-Pévèle and the Carrefour de l'Arbre. This year's event has swapped dates with Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition.

La Flèche Wallonne Féminine - April 20, Belgium

La Flèche Wallonne is the oldest, and the second, of the three one-day races that form the women's Ardennes Classics. The series has only been in place for women since 2017 when Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition made its return after a 14-year hiatus, followed by the long-running La Flèche Wallonne, and the debut of Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The one-day women's race is famed for its finale on the Mur de Huy, of which the women will climb three times in the 2022 edition. Now-retired Anna van der Breggen won a record seven consecutive titles at La Flèche Wallonne.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes - April 24, Belgium

Liège-Bastogne-Liège concludes the Ardennes Classics week before riders turn their attention to the summer stage races. The race starts in Bastogne, and for the first time this year ascends the Côte de Mont-le-Soie, before tackling the Côte de Wanne and Côte de la Haute-Levée. The final climbs, Côte de La Redoute and Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, are now preceded by two new leg burners, Col du Rosier and Côte de Desiné, before the finish in Liège.

The summer

Tour de France Femmes route 2022 (Image credit: ASO)

Itzulia Women - May 13-15, Spain

The new women's stage race, hosted by the same organiers of the one-day race in Clásica San Sebastián, was planned for the first time in 2021 but was cancelled. Organisers have reinstated the race on the women's calendar to kick off the stage racing on the Women's WorldTour.

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas- May 19-22, Spain

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, formerly part of the ProSeries, was upgraded to the Women's WorldTour last year to offer the women’s peloton a much-needed stage race in the month of May, particularly after the loss of the Tour of California and the Emakumeen Bira in previous years.

RideLondon Classique - May 27-29, Great Britain

RideLondon Classique has been revamped, transforming into a three-day race that will make its return as part of the Women’s WorldTour in 2022. RideLondon has been held as a one-day race and was added to the inaugural Women’s WorldTour calendar in 2016. After being billed as a 1.Pro race in 2020, due to conflicting events on the top-tier calendar, it was then cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The RideLondon Classique's new three-day event will take place in Essex for the first two stages and the finish in central London.

The Women’s Tour - June 6-11, Great Britain

This is highly regarded as one of the most popular and progressive races on the Women’s WorldTour because organisers, SweetSpot, brought parity to the event’s prize fund with the men's Tour of Britain, which was set at €97,880 across six days of racing in 2019. They also announced a five-year plan to offer live coverage of the women’s race, which is required to be part of the top-tier series, however, due to challenges surrounding the pandemic they were forced to reduce the prize fund and did not offer live streaming last year. Organisers aim to return to prize money parity and live streaming in 2022.

Giro d’Italia Donne - July 1-10, Italy

The Giro d'Italia Donne returns to the Women's WorldTour, being downgraded after not offering live broadcasting of the race in 2020. It is the only race available that offers 10 days of racing and iconic mountain passes such as the Stelvio, Zoncolan, Gavia, and Mortirolo. The race will celebrate its 33rd anniversary in 2022.

Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift - July 24-31, France

Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of 2022 Tour de France Femmes, and check in after the race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.

The Women's WorldTour calendar will host the most talked about event of the year with the rebirth of the Tour de France avec Zwift. The event is set to start at Eiffel Tower and end with the summit finish of La Planche des Belles Filles. It will cover 1,029 kilometres and includes two stages for the puncheurs, a stage packed with gravel sectors and four flat stages that could either end in bunch sprints or breakaway wins. Back-to-back mountain stages in the Vosges are where the overall winner will be crowned.

Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda WestSweden TTT and RR - August 6-7, Sweden

The city of Vårgårda will once again host two back-to-back one-day races on the Women’s WorldTour; a team time trial on August 6 and a road race on August 7. The time trial is one of the last of its kind on the top-tier calendar but still attracts all the best teams, while the road race is suited to the punchy sprinters.

Battle of the North - August 9-14, Norway, Denmark, Sweden

Organisers of the Ladies Tour of Norway revealed their plans to move ahead with the long-awaited 'Battle of the North' in 2022. The event is tentatively planned to take place across six stages through Denmark, Norway and Sweden. The event is supported by the organisers of the Ladies Tour of Norway along with the Danish and Swedish Federations.

GP Lorient Agglomération - Trophée CERATIZIT - August 27, France

The beginning of the wind-down to the season, GP de Plouay is held in late August. The women's race is held across one large loop followed by four shorter, 13km circuits with three climbs. The final climb is located just two kilometres from the finish in Plouay.

Simac Ladies Tour - August 30 - September 4, Netherlands

It is the biggest stage race in the Netherlands, joining the Women’s WorldTour in 2017, and it is heading into its 23rd edition. Organisers annually welcome the top women’s teams to compete in six days of late-August racing. Former winners include Leontien van Moorsel, Petra Rosner, Kristin Armstrong, Annemiek van Vleuten, to name a few, while Marianne Vos has won the overall title twice.

The late-season rounds

Lotte Kopecky wins the final stage at the 2021 Challenge by la Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta - September 7-11, Spain

Organisers of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta have expanded their event to five stages in 2022. The event started as a one-day race in Madrid in 2015 and expanded to two stages in 2018, and a third stage was added in 2020. The toughest of all the editions, so far, was held in 2021, as it had expanded to four days with two mid-mountain stages, a mountain time trial to the Cabeza de Manzaneda Ski Resort, and sprint finale in Santiago de Compostela.

Tour de Romandie - October 7-9, Switzerland

The addition of a new event, a three-day women's version of the Tour de Romandie, will take place in 2022. The Tour de Romandie is a long-standing event held on the men's WorldTour that is set for its 75th edition in 2022, and will mark a welcomed addition to the top-tier women's calendar, particularly due to its historically mountainous terrain in Switzerland.

Tour of Chongming Island - October 13-15, China

The Tour of Chongming Island has returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The race has traditionally been well-suited to sprinters because it includes three flat stages. Although the race is normally held in May, it has moved to a new October date and is the last stage race of the season.

Tour of Guangxi - October 18, China

The Tour of Guangxi, also cancelled in 2020 and 2021, marks the conclusion of the 2022 Women's WorldTour. In the last edition held in 2019, the women raced 146 kilometres with a start and finish in Guilin. The route was mainly flat and it catered to the sprinters.