Tour de Suisse Women: Reusser secures overall title as teammate Fischer-Black scores stage 4 victory

Image 1 of 6 Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx secures overall at Tour de Suisse Women with third-place on stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx rides on stage 4 in the Yellow Leader Jersey leading the chase group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) strikes out alone to chase down rival Kasia Niewiadoma (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) In chase mode, Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx in the Yellow Leader Jersey in the closing kilometres to the finish in Ebnat-Kappel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Overall race winner Marlen Reusser in the Yellow Leader Jersey gets a celebratory hug from Team SD Worx teammate Demi Vollering (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) A Team SD Worx celebration at the finish (L to R) - Marlen Reusser as the GC winner, Demi Vollering secured fourth on the stage wearing the Pink UCI Women's WorldTour Leader Jersey and stage winner Niamh Fisher-Black (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) won the overall title of the Tour de Suisse Women on Tuesday while her teammate Niamh Fisher-Black scored the sprint victory for stage 4.

Reusser fought to defend her yellow jersey on the final stage as Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) went on a 50-kilometre long-range attack and took the virtual lead. Reusser went on a solo chase while Fisher-Black stayed with Niewiadoma.



Fisher-Black outsprinted Niewiadoma to win the final stage, while Reusser reduced the deficit enough with a third-place finish on the stage to defend her GC lead.



Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) won the sprint of a small group to finish fourth on the day and second overall. Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) had worked hard to reduce the gap to Niewiadoma and succeeded in defending her third place in GC by seven seconds.

“It was not a good situation because Kasia was riding full-gas in the front, Trek was not helping. It was just Demi and me left, and Demi was riding on the front without getting any help, so I thought, the best is to go on the offensive,” Reusser said about her solo move.



She distanced the rest of the peloton in a descent 25km from the finish and used her ITT skills to close the two-minute gap to Niewiadoma, finishing 37 seconds behind in the end and defending yellow.



“I am so happy, this was such a big goal of mine. I was dreaming of that a little bit, and the team supported me one hundred percent and really did everything to make this happen, I am super proud, super happy, it’s a dream come true, really,” said Reusser, overjoyed to win the home race.

Results

