Tour de Suisse Women: Reusser secures overall title as teammate Fischer-Black scores stage 4 victory

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Niewiadoma falls short in two-up sprint on finale in Ebnat-Kappel

Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) won the overall title of the Tour de Suisse Women on Tuesday while her teammate Niamh Fisher-Black scored the sprint victory for stage 4.

Reusser fought to defend her yellow jersey on the final stage as Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) went on a 50-kilometre long-range attack and took the virtual lead. Reusser went on a solo chase while Fisher-Black stayed with Niewiadoma.

Fisher-Black outsprinted Niewiadoma to win the final stage, while Reusser reduced the deficit enough with a third-place finish on the stage to defend her GC lead.

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) won the sprint of a small group to finish fourth on the day and second overall. Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) had worked hard to reduce the gap to Niewiadoma and succeeded in defending her third place in GC by seven seconds.

“It was not a good situation because Kasia was riding full-gas in the front, Trek was not helping. It was just Demi and me left, and Demi was riding on the front without getting any help, so I thought, the best is to go on the offensive,” Reusser said about her solo move.

She distanced the rest of the peloton in a descent 25km from the finish and used her ITT skills to close the two-minute gap to Niewiadoma, finishing 37 seconds behind in the end and defending yellow.

“I am so happy, this was such a big goal of mine. I was dreaming of that a little bit, and the team supported me one hundred percent and really did everything to make this happen, I am super proud, super happy, it’s a dream come true, really,” said Reusser, overjoyed to win the home race.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

