Shimano to recall 760,000 Ultegra and Dura-Ace cranksets due to crash risk
Worldwide recall to come as six injuries found in over 4,500 reported incidents of failing components
In partnership with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Shimano has issued a recall of approximately 760,000 road chainsets across the Ultegra and Dura-Ace models. The recall is currently in effect across North America, but a worldwide recall is soon to be announced.
The specific models affected are the 11-speed compatible Ultegra FC-6800, Dura-Ace FC-9000, Ultegra FC-R8000 and Dura-Ace FC-R9100 chainsets, as well as the FC-R9100P power meter variant.
It affects products manufactured prior to 2019, with one of the following two-letter production codes on the rear of the crank arm.
KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.
The affected parts are 680,000 units sold in North America, and 80,000 further units sold in Canada over the eleven-and-a-half-year period between January 2012 through August 2023. Cyclingnews understands this only relates to the products that fall under the CPSC's jurisdiction, and that the number could be much higher when extrapolated worldwide.
According to the CPSC, the recalled bonded components can separate and break, posing a crash hazard to consumers. It reports that Shimano has received 4,519 incidents of cranksets failing through separation of the bonded construction. From these, there have been six reported injuries including bone fractures, joint displacement and lacerations. It is unconfirmed over what time period the incidents were recorded.
Despite their similar appearance, Shimano's 105 chainsets are not affected by the recall, due to a cold-forged manufacturing process. Likewise, no 10-speed or 12-speed components are affected either.
If you are in North America and believe you have an affected crank, you are advised to immediately stop using it and contact a Shimano dealer or an authorised inspection centre (essentially any store that is familiar with Shimano components and has passed Shimano's maintenance course). The dealer will then perform an inspection, and where signs of delamination or separation are found, a free replacement will be issued.
Replacements will comprise a hybrid component that mixes a 12-speed chainset fitted with 11-speed-compatible chainrings.
Although the recall currently only applies to North America, speaking exclusively to Cyclingnews, a Shimano spokesperson has confirmed that the safety inspection and replacement program will be echoed in markets worldwide. Therefore it is advised that affected users outside of North America also follow the advice, stop using the affected part, and wait for an announcement in your area.
A worldwide helpline will also go live at 9 a.m. (CEST) tomorrow (Friday 22 September) which consumers can use to ask related questions.
A full statement and recall instructions has now been published by Shimano.
As the Tech Editor here at Cyclingnews, Josh leads on content relating to all-things tech, including bikes, kit and components in order to cover product launches and curate our world-class buying guides, reviews and deals. Alongside this, his love for WorldTour racing and eagle eyes mean he's often breaking tech stories from the pro peloton too.
On the bike, 30-year-old Josh has been riding and racing since his early teens. He started out racing cross country when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s and has never looked back. He's always training for the next big event and is keen to get his hands on the newest tech to help. He enjoys a good long ride on road or gravel, but he's most alive when he's elbow-to-elbow in a local criterium.