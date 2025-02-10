Ty Magner keeps feet in pedals for recharged 2025 at L39ION of LA after 'getting whooped up' last year

By
published

Returns for 15th pro season with 'the goal of pushing the sport forward as a team rather than individuals'

Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) embraces a teammate after winning opening night at Tulsa Tough 2022
Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) embraces a teammate after winning opening night at Tulsa Tough (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Ty Magner will rev up his sprint engine for a fifth season at L39ION of Los Angeles, ushering in the 20th racing season in his career in 2025. Podium visits were a habit, 110 of them and counting, with teams like Hincapie Sportwear Devo, UnitedHealthcare, Rally Cycling and then L39ION, but a disappointing 2024 had him with "one foot out the door thinking about the future". 

It was the day after "a shit race" at the Armed Forces Cycling Classic, an event where he won in 2022 and had been top 10 two other years, that he recommitted to earning a living on a bike and scrapped retirement plans. He told his L39ION teammates, "I'm not quitting". 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

