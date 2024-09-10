Cadence Training: The role of pedal cadence in cycling performance and how to use different cadences to improve performance

By
published

Purposefully spending time at both ends of the cadence spectrum can lead to sizeable performance gains

Inside the Silverstone wind tunnel helmet test
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

For a lot of cyclists, cadence is an overlooked element of the performance equation. Cadence refers to the speed at which you turn the cranks over and is personal to your riding style and to some extent your physiology. Deliberately riding at specific cadence ranges could potentially open up some performance gains. Even though for the most part the science now seems to agree that your self-selected cadence is often the most efficient for you (within reason), spending some time working across a range of cadences could be what your training is missing. 

Cadence is part of the equation for power. Essentially power boils down to the force you put through the pedals multiplied by the cadence you pedal at. This means that by altering your cadence you can directly influence your power output. For example, to ride at 200 watts, if you ride at a cadence of 110 revolutions per minute (RPM) you will need a comparatively lower force applied to the pedals than if you pedalled at 70 RPM. This results in less muscular fatigue as there is less fibre strain when pressing on the pedals. Instead, the main system that is predominantly stressed at higher cadences is your cardiovascular system with your heart, lungs and blood doing most of the heavy lifting.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alex Hunt