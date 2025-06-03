Recommended reading

5 reasons Favero’s Assioma PRO RS pedals should be on your power meter shopping list

By

Everything you need to know about Favero’s most versatile road power pedal to date – the all-new Shimano-compatible Assioma PRO RS

Favero Assioma
(Image credit: Favero)

Favero Electronics has quickly become the gold standard in the best power meter space, offering reliable and durable pedal-based options spanning road- and off-road disciplines at accessible price points. Fresh off the successful release of the Italian company’s first off-road-specific pedal, the Assioma PRO MX, comes a brand-new road pedal built around the Shimano cleat interface – the Favero Assioma PRO RS

This new PRO RS naming convention was chosen to differentiate the new pedal from its stablemates and intended use. The ‘PRO’ moniker helps distinguish it from the Assioma Duo (a model that utilises an external pod), while the RS acronym indicates it's a ‘Road’ pedal with Shimano compatibility.

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.