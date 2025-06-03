5 reasons Favero’s Assioma PRO RS pedals should be on your power meter shopping list

Favero Electronics has quickly become the gold standard in the best power meter space, offering reliable and durable pedal-based options spanning road- and off-road disciplines at accessible price points. Fresh off the successful release of the Italian company’s first off-road-specific pedal, the Assioma PRO MX, comes a brand-new road pedal built around the Shimano cleat interface – the Favero Assioma PRO RS.

This new PRO RS naming convention was chosen to differentiate the new pedal from its stablemates and intended use. The ‘PRO’ moniker helps distinguish it from the Assioma Duo (a model that utilises an external pod), while the RS acronym indicates it's a ‘Road’ pedal with Shimano compatibility.

The Assioma PRO RS range comprises three distinct models: The Assioma PRO RS-2 (dual-sided power measurement), the Assioma PRO RS-1 (single-sided power measurement) and the Assioma PRO RS-UP (a kit that upgrades the PRO RS-1 to PRO RS-2 pedals).

Read on to learn all about the new Favero Assioma PRO RS pedal range and why you should consider upgrading to a power pedal system.

(Image credit: Favero)

The lightest pedal power meter on the market

Are you a weight weenie and pride yourself on meeting the UCI’s minimum bike weight limit? Well, Favero has you covered. While Favero Electronics is broadly known for its lightweight pedal systems across road and off-road disciplines, the new PRO RS model takes things to another level, focusing on keeping the pedal as light as possible while maintaining durability.

With the Garmin Rally RS200 (160g), Wahoo Powrlink Zero (138g) and SRM X-Power Road (140g) weighing significantly more per pedal, the Assioma PRO RS is the lightest road power meter pedal currently available at 123.5g per unit.

All the electronics, strain gauges and rechargeable battery are safely stored within the spindle

A big focus for Favero Electronics when designing the Assioma PRO RS pedals was to ensure durability and reliability of the highest order. To achieve this, the decision was made to use the same stainless steel spindle architecture as the Assioma PRO MX pedals. This spindle configuration - with strain gauges, electronics and rechargeable lithium-ion battery packaged inside - has proved robust and has been rigorously field tested to withstand mud, dust and moisture, and rock strikes (the latter in an off-road setting). Packaging all the electronic components within the stainless steel spindle ensures reliability, durability, accuracy and absence of power dropouts.



The entire system also boasts an IP67 waterproof rating for peace of mind riding, and a rechargeable battery with a run time of at least 60 hours. The rechargeable batteries are directly welded to the circuit, ensuring a more stable and durable connection. Charging is carried out using a magnetic cradle system to ensure the cable remains secure. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery has been designed for 500 complete recharges from empty and more than 25,000 hours of use. After this period, the capacity is reduced by only 20%.

(Image credit: Favero)

Aerodynamic electronic-free pedal body

The Shimano-compatible pedal body is totally electronic-free and constructed from a carbon-fibre-reinforced technopolymer; a lightweight material resistant to impacts, cracking and deformation over time. Weighing just 123.5g per pedal and with a stack height of 10.5mm, the Assioma PRO RS pedals are not only aerodynamic but also the lightest power meter pedal on the market.

As for the Q-factor – <https://www.cyclingnews.com/features/what-is-q-factor-and-does-it-matter-to-you/> well, it’s much improved over the Favero Assioma Duo-Shi power meter pedals it replaces. Now measuring 53mm, the Q-factor is on par with most contemporary road pedals.

The spindle utilises needle-roller bearings and axial washers that can support loads of over 400kg, providing maximum durability in all riding conditions. These roller bearings are the same as those used in the Assioma PRO MX model.

(Image credit: Favero)

Can transform from a road to off-road power pedal with ease

Versatility best describes what these power pedals offer the user. Are you a multi-discipline rider who wants power for both your bikes, but don’t have the means to fork out on another set? Fret not – because the Assioma PRO RS pedals can be converted from road to off-road and back with relative ease, thanks to their modular design and spindle they share with the PRO MX pedals.

The electronic-free pedal body of the PRO RS and PRO MX can be replaced using a standard hex key – no proprietary and complex tools needed here. The beauty of all the electronics being stored safely inside the spindle means intricate parts and connectors won’t get damaged.

Whether you’ve damaged your pedal structure or want to switch them to PRO MX pedals, pedal bodies can be purchased on Favero Electronic’s online store for around £50.

(Image credit: Favero)

Accuracy and reliability that is second to none

Known throughout the cycling world for its accuracy and reliability, the Assioma PRO RS pedals build on this fundamental tenet of Favero Electronics, offering a maximum accuracy deviation of 1%. Using Favero’s proprietary Instant Angular Velocity (IAV) Power System, the integrated three-axis gyroscope in each pedal accounts for irregular pedalling when calculating power, resulting in accurate readings – even when using oval chainrings.

IAV Cycling Dynamics are additional metrics transmitted via the ANT+ channel and can be viewed live on the Favero Assioma app. These readouts include Platform Center Offset (PCO), which measures force distribution across the pedal surface, Power Phase (PP), identifying the section of the pedal stroke that generates positive torque, and Rider Position (RP), which detects the time spent pedalling seated versus standing. Torque Effectiveness (TE) and Pedal Smoothness (PS) are also measured.

The Favero Assioma PRO RS pedal range is priced as follows: Assioma PRO RS-2 (£649), Assioma PRO RS-1 (£399) and Assioma PRO RS-UP (£389).