Crankbrothers Candy 7 pedal review: A more free pedalling feel, but with reduced durability

If you find SPD systems too rigid then the Crankbrothers Candy pedals may well be for you, but you'll have to look after them.

By published
A pair of black gravel bike pedals on tarmac
(Image: © Varun Jyothykumar)

Cyclingnews Verdict

A viable alternative to any SPD pedal, but while the Crankbrothers Candy 7 offers a freer feel and better mud performance, they are harder to service, less durable, and more expensive than Shimano offerings.

Pros

    Improved mud performance over SPD options

    Freer feel may be a plus to some

    Colour options

Cons

    Not as durable as Shimano options

    Harder to service than many others

    Vague feel may not appeal to some

A close up of a black gravel bike pedal

Crankbrothers Candy 7

Price: £189.99/$189.99
Weight: 329g/11.6oz (pair)
Colours: Blue, Red, Black

In the off-road clipless pedal world, one style of pedal and clipping-in mechanism dominates: Shimano SPD. While brands, including Shimano itself, as well as Look, Hope, Nukeproof and DMR all use the SPD cleat retention system, Crankbrothers has been a notable outlier in using a lightweight, simplistic ‘egg-beater’ style design. 

A pair of black gravel bike pedals on tarmac
In black, the Candy 7 is quite a stealthy option, but there is a blue and red option for extroverts. (Image credit: Varun Jyothykumar)
A pair of black gravel bike pedals on tarmac
On cheaper versions the alloy body is replaced by plastic. (Image credit: Varun Jyothykumar)
A muddy black gravel bike pedal photographed over leaf mulch
For winter use they came in handy, but can suffer in terms of durability. (Image credit: Varun Jyothykumar)
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics A well thought out design if what you're after is a lighter feel and better mud performance8/10
WeightPretty light, but heavier than the cheaper XTR alternative8/10
Durability & serviceabilityHarder to service than Shimano offerings, and need more regular servicing too6/10
Foot retentionA lighter action isn't necessarily bad, but they lack the direct feel of an SPD.7/10
ValueIt's hard to justify the cost over a set of XTR pedals unless you absolutely want what's on offer here. 6/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 70%
Varun Jyothykumar
Varun Jyothykumar
Contributor

Varun writes freelance for CyclingNews and, in his free time, teaches Design and Technology in a secondary school, runs, hillwalks and more often than not can be found riding his bikes. He’s a self-described tinkerer who started off riding rickety steel town bikes growing up in India, then rebuilt a vintage Raleigh at university and has been tinkering, making, and riding ever since. He’s tried most things once (even road bikes and ultra racing) but these days, is much more at home on his steel Stayer UG gravel bike, his singlespeed MTB, and vintage Raleigh Record Ace fixie. He doesn’t own a car (and says he probably never will…) so is forever talking about durability, practicality, riding in all seasons, exposed gear cables. Oh, and full mudguards are a must. 

