Shimano M520 pedal review: Solid, dependable, and brilliant value

The Shimano M520 pedals are about as close to the default option for a gravel pedal as it's possible to get, and for good reason. They last for ages, they work well, and they cost relatively little.

Shimano’s extensive SPD clipless pedal range covers seemingly every aspect of on and off-road bicycle riding; XC, downhill, cyclocross, touring, gravel - you name it. With such a dizzying range of choice, where do you even start?

Happily, even the cheapest, simplest option in the range, the M520 double-sided option that retails for £44.99/$50.00 (but very often less), shares much of the design of the more expensive models like the Shimano XTR M9100 that I also reviewed recently.

What does £44.99 get you? A few months of late-winter riding in the muck, grime and general mess of the UK should reveal all, but the short version is that these happily sit as the 'best value' option in our guide top the best gravel bike pedals.

Image 1 of 2 Out of the box the M520 pedals aren't in any way flash, but are well constructed. (Image credit: Varun Jyothykumar) Even after months of use they are still working like new and barely showing any age. (Image credit: Varun Jyothykumar)

Design and Aesthetics

In the box, along with the pedals, are a pair of solid forged steel cleats, four solid M4 socket-head bolts and a brief instruction manual. You probably don’t even need the latter; the initial set-up is intuitive and simplistic. There really isn’t that much to the M520 pedals - a solid chromoly steel axle, steel clipping-in mechanism, and an overall very ‘open’ design. The M2.5 hex bolts to adjust pedal tension are clearly labelled and standard across the range, as are the drive side and non-drive side (right and left) pedals with their different thread directions.

The Shimano M520 pedals have some subtle design differences to their more expensive cousins like the XTR and Deore options. The axle is a tad wider with hefty spanner flats for additional tightening (or loosening, let's be real) leverage. The pedal internals can be accessed for servicing via a plastic lockring rather than a hex nut, which needs a specialised tool to remove.

Further confusion is added by the hex sockets at the axle ends, also for tightening/loosening, but they’re only an M5 as opposed to the usual, larger M8 and arguably prone to rounding out. I guess that's where the spanner flats come in handy...

In all, the more expensive pedals are more cohesively designed and easier to service at home, but cheaper products often come with compromises.

For what it’s worth, Shimano claims a weight of 380 grams per pair, and my home scales measured them at 381 grams. In comparison, the top-of-the-line XTR M9100 pedals weigh 312 grams (measured).

Image 1 of 2 You can adjust the spring tension at the back of each clip with a small hex key. (Image credit: Varun Jyothykumar) The axles also feature a spanner flat so you can take them off using a traditional pedal spanner if you wish. (Image credit: Varun Jyothykumar)

Performance

Along with their design, the Shimano M520 pedals share their characteristic clipping-in action across the SPD range. It’s very mechanical, tactile and audible, which feels really reassuring. This in turn translates to a positive pedalling action and a very satisfying click-clack-clunk sound every time you stop and start. Along with the tension adjustment these also have an adjustable ‘float’ - i.e., the degree of ankle turn allowed before the clipping action engages. Because of the metal cleats and pedal bodies, it’s very easy to feel the limits of the action and unclip with confidence. Clipping in is possible with a simple downward stamp.

On the roads and in an urban setting, this positive action makes for easy stops and starts. I’ve never experienced the dreaded stationery sideways topple due to not being able to unclip. Even in an emergency stop, I could easily get one foot out with just a subtle twist of the ankle. There are eight turns of tension adjustment which ought to accommodate most preferences of ankle-twisting.

I rode these pedals on trails and gravelly tracks, during which I found that clipping in and out to put a foot down, negotiate a tricky section or get off was also relatively easy. As its cheapest option, the M520s are quite minimal in design which results in quite a small pedal body, noticeable underfoot if riding bumpy trails or long sections involving repetitive pedalling. For a ‘caged’ design that offers more support and comfort, the M530 model costs £10 more. Having ridden both designs for years, I do prefer the latter and the additional mass of the cage is barely noticeable.

Shimano claims that the SPD pedal design is ‘mud-shedding’ and this is largely true. However, I would argue the term should be ‘mud-withstanding.’ Even when completely mud-clogged with the thick Warwickshire clay, a firm kick dislodges enough in order to ride on, but a good hosing is usually needed to get the worst out. I find that snow or mud lodged around the cleats is more problematic - especially if the cleats are recessed into the sole. If you are forever getting clogged then the Crankbrothers Candy range may be a better option for you.

Despite the Shimano M520 being harder to service than their more expensive cousins, you can get away with a lot of neglect. The sealed bearings seem to resist water ingress very well and I’ve run older pairs for years without servicing. The only real wear is to the metal kick-plates at either end of each pedal, and the clipping-in tension which grows weaker over time as the spring gets fatigued. That apart, the M520s are as close to fit-and-forget as can be.

All in all, despite weighing a little more, the Shimano M520 pedals are incredible value for money. (Image credit: Varun Jyothykumar)

Value

A pioneering design naturally has close imitators. As such, Nukeproof, Boardman, Decathlon’s Triban, Sonder and DMR all make a version in the M520 silhouette that are compatible with Shimano SPD cleats.

Even Shimano’s closest followers in the road pedal market, Look, does the same with its X-Track pedals. In this price range, Crankbrothers are one of the few outliers, using brass cleats and a very different lightweight body for its Candy pedals. There’s very little to choose between these options in terms of price, with each offering a subtle variation of the theme.

Having not used the Boardman/Triban/Sonder versions I cannot speak to their durability, so if that's your concern then I suggest sticking to Shimano.

Verdict

With all this choice, it’s easy to forget that the M520 remains so simple, efficient, almost mundane but so reliable. There’s no anodised metal, lightweight parts or flashiness in sight, but they just work. If in doubt, get a pair and simply ride away.

Much as the XTR pedals have become the gold standard for performance, the M520 is often imitated, and for very good reason. While they may lack the really top end performance, they will keep on going for years and years.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Testing scorecard and notes Attributes Notes Rating Design and aesthetics Utilitarian and functional, and absolutely no flashiness whatsoever. However, as a working object the design is very coherent. The M5 axle slot is a little small compared to most. 8/10 Weight Fairly weighty due to the solid and durable construction. 6/10 Durability & serviceability Almost bombproof and amazingly resistant to all sorts of abuse and weathering. Minus points due to the specialised lockring tool. 8/10 Foot retention Totally secure, with linear tension adjustment and tactile clipping in. 9/10 Value There are cheaper alternatives, but for the quality you couldn’t get much better. 10/10 Overall rating Row 5 - Cell 1 82%