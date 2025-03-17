Shimano M520 pedal review: Solid, dependable, and brilliant value

While the M520 lacks the flash of premium options it does basically the same thing for a small weight penalty in a package that'll take years of abuse.

By published
A pair of silver gravel bike pedals on a stone surface
(Image: © Varun Jyothykumar)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Shimano M520 pedals are about as close to the default option for a gravel pedal as it's possible to get, and for good reason. They last for ages, they work well, and they cost relatively little.

Pros

  • +

    Positive pedal action

  • +

    Super durable, even with no maintenance

  • +

    Adjustable tension

  • +

    Low RRP, and often on sale

Cons

  • -

    A little heavy compared to more premium options

  • -

    Struggle in heavy mud compared to Crankbrothers pedals

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

A close up of a silver gravel bike pedal

Shimano M520 Pedals

Price: $50/£44.99
Weight: 381g/13.4oz pair, measured
Colours: Black, silver

Shimano’s extensive SPD clipless pedal range covers seemingly every aspect of on and off-road bicycle riding; XC, downhill, cyclocross, touring, gravel - you name it. With such a dizzying range of choice, where do you even start? 

Image 1 of 2
A pair of silver gravel bike pedals on a stone surface
Out of the box the M520 pedals aren't in any way flash, but are well constructed. (Image credit: Varun Jyothykumar)
Image 1 of 2
A close up of a silver gravel bike pedal
You can adjust the spring tension at the back of each clip with a small hex key. (Image credit: Varun Jyothykumar)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Utilitarian and functional, and absolutely no flashiness whatsoever. However, as a working object the design is very coherent. The M5 axle slot is a little small compared to most.8/10
WeightFairly weighty due to the solid and durable construction.6/10
Durability & serviceabilityAlmost bombproof and amazingly resistant to all sorts of abuse and weathering. Minus points due to the specialised lockring tool.8/10
Foot retentionTotally secure, with linear tension adjustment and tactile clipping in.9/10
ValueThere are cheaper alternatives, but for the quality you couldn’t get much better.10/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 82%
Varun Jyothykumar
Varun Jyothykumar
Contributor

Varun writes freelance for CyclingNews and, in his free time, teaches Design and Technology in a secondary school, runs, hillwalks and more often than not can be found riding his bikes. He’s a self-described tinkerer who started off riding rickety steel town bikes growing up in India, then rebuilt a vintage Raleigh at university and has been tinkering, making, and riding ever since. He’s tried most things once (even road bikes and ultra racing) but these days, is much more at home on his steel Stayer UG gravel bike, his singlespeed MTB, and vintage Raleigh Record Ace fixie. He doesn’t own a car (and says he probably never will…) so is forever talking about durability, practicality, riding in all seasons, exposed gear cables. Oh, and full mudguards are a must. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tech
a 40mm Pirelli road tyre fitted to a Zipp rim mounted into the front of a bike

Lab tested: 40mm road tyres are faster for nearly everyone, and here's why
A pair of black gravel bike pedals on tarmac

Crankbrothers Candy 7 pedal review: A more free pedalling feel, but with reduced durability
a 40mm Pirelli road tyre fitted to a Zipp rim mounted into the front of a bike

Lab tested: 40mm road tyres are faster for nearly everyone, and here's why
See more latest
Most Popular
A pair of black gravel bike pedals on tarmac
Crankbrothers Candy 7 pedal review: A more free pedalling feel, but with reduced durability
A botle of CeramicSpeed UFO All Conditions drip lube
CeramicSpeed UFO Drip All Conditions review: One of the best drip lubes on the market
Shimano XTR pedals
Shimano XTR M9100 Race pedals review: High performance, durable, and decent value all in one
Maap alt road bibs
Maap Alt_Road Cargo Bib 2.0 review: A marked improvement over the previous pair
Garmin HRM Pro Plus
Garmin HRM-Pro Plus review: More than just a heart rate monitor
A man wearing a pair of crystal Galibier Grand Tour sunglases
Galibier Grand Tour photochromic sunglasses review: A great pair of affordable cycling shades
POC Cytal Carbon
POC Cytal Carbon helmet review: Lightweight and well-ventilated, but only available in black
Garmin HRM Fit
Garmin HRM-Fit review: An accurate, innovative and less restrictive option for women
Garmin HRM Pro
Garmin HRM-Dual review: Simple, straightforward and with good battery life
Hutchinson Blackbird Race
Hutchinson Blackbird Race road tyre review: Faster, lighter, grippier, and still great value