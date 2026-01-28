Garmin's latest rival to the Apple Watch has just dropped to a super low price with this $200 saving

Garmin's Venu X1 smartwatch is less than a year old, but this deal hammers the price down by 25%, making it a great time to invest in this premium device.

Get a $200 saving on the Garmin Venu X1 and buy it at Amazon for $599.99.

The Venu X1 is one of Garmin's best smartwatches and is a top option for cyclists as well as general health and fitness enthusiasts. I've worn several different Garmin watches over the years (from the Instinct to the Fenix series) and have found them to be fantastic for ride tracking, following new routes, and elevating my training.

While we're yet to review this particular model, our colleagues at TechRadar were very impressed and gave the watch 4.5 out of 5 stars in their Garmin Venu X1 review.

Save 25% ($200) Garmin Venu X1: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon The Venu X1 is a premium smartwatch packed with useful features for cycling, health tracking, and a massive range of other sports. The two-inch display is bright and easy to read on the go, and at 8mm it's super thin, but still has enough capacity to give an eight-day battery life.

The Venu X1 is a big departure from Garmin's usual smartwatch aesthetic, and with its sleek, rectangular, full-screen, bezelless body, it looks much more akin to something Apple would design. At just 8mm thick, though, the X1 is a couple of millimetres thinner than any of Apple's offerings and significantly more svelte than Garmin's latest Forerunner and Fenix watches. Weighing in at 40g, it's also one of the lightest watches Garmin has ever produced and is comparable to the weight of an Apple Watch.

Appearances aside, the Venu X1 is very much a Garmin watch and has the vast array of sports tracking, health, mapping, and extremely useful training features that have become the brand's hallmarks. Being a new generation, flagship model, the X1 has almost every Garmin feature imaginable – the main exception being EGC (electrocardiogram) readings, as the X1 does not have the required hardware to do this.

With it's large screen and bright display, it's easy to read maps when on the move (Image credit: Future)

The Venu X1's AMOLED display is bright and easy to read, partly due to the always-on backlight. This does affect battery life, but in testing, the watch typically went a week between charges. Other Garmin options, like the Enduro 2, last much longer, while even the most efficient Apple Watches last just 42 hours between charges.

Clear and easy-to-read mapping is one of the standout features that will appeal to cyclists. The X1 will also pick up Strava Live Segments, has Garmin's ClimbPro feature, and will connect to any ANT+ compatible smart trainer so you can ride saved courses, activities, and workouts. There's also Garmin's vast range of training options to dive into. If training for an event, upload the course, event date, and desired finishing time, and the Venu X1 will give you scheduled training activities to hit your target.