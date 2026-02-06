The Polar H9 Heart Rate Sensor is our top value pick – It's just dropped by 37% to a best-ever price, in this Amazon cycling deal

The H9 covers all the bases in 'basic' HR tracking, and with £24 off, it's now even better value for money

The Polar H9 is our selection for the best-value heart rate monitor in our heart rate monitors for cycling guide. That value is even better, as the H9 is at its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

Right now, the Polar H9 is available for just £40.99, a massive 37% off the RRP of £60.90, and an overall saving of £23.91.

Save 37% (£23.91)
Polar H9 Heart Rate Sensor: was £64.90 now £40.99 at Amazon

Save £24 The Polar H9 Heart Rate Monitor is already the best value pick in our heart rate monitor guide, a value that's now even better at this best-ever price. It makes it a perfect pick for a 'basic function' HRM, and delivers accurate data whether cycling outdoors or indoors.

Read the full Polar H9 Heart Rate Sensor review

Save 17% ($20)
Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate Sensor: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save $20 The Trackr is Wahoo's latest heart rate monitor and has a big price tag to suit. Its best feature is the built-in rechargeable battery, which has a claimed 100+ hrs of battery life. Wahoo also claims improved accuracy, and the new strap design increases comfort. It also features an LED indicator with alerts that include heart rate detection and battery status.

The best heart rate sensors are the easiest way to keep track of your cycling performance and how your body reacts to your training efforts. There is a huge range of heart rate monitors to choose from, with various levels of functionality and cost, but ideally you'll want one that monitors your heart rate comfortably, consistently and accurately.

Polar has an established reputation for producing some of the best fitness tech, and the H9 and its H10 sibling hold coveted spots in our buying advice guide. The H10 heart monitor is our best overall choice, but it comes in at double the price of its H9 sibling.

For anyone just wanting a device that tracks your heartbeat, then the H9 is well worth considering, it has a good battery life, at 400hrs, is water- and sweat-proof, and has Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity.

In his testing, Graham highlighted the excellent and reliable data recording, and that the H9 was comfortable, easy to adjust, and the connectivity was spot on.

Wahoo's offering has all the bells and whistles when it comes to HR recording and a fairly hefty price tag to match when compared to the Polar H9.

The high-capacity rechargeable battery with over 100 hours of active battery life is the key difference between the two; the H9 has a replaceable coin battery. Elsewhere, Wahoo claims the Trackr delivers accurate real-time heart rate data "to enhance training efficiency and support optimal performance."

However, the price point here is significantly different, and if 'basic function', i.e., monitoring heart rate while cycling, running, or swimming, is all you require, then the H9 is the way to go at this price.

Below you'll find deals on all our picks in the best heart rate monitor guide, with prices relevant to your location.

