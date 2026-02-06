The Polar H9 Heart Rate Sensor is our top value pick – It's just dropped by 37% to a best-ever price, in this Amazon cycling deal

The Polar H9 is our selection for the best-value heart rate monitor in our heart rate monitors for cycling guide. That value is even better, as the H9 is at its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

Right now, the Polar H9 is available for just £40.99, a massive 37% off the RRP of £60.90, and an overall saving of £23.91.

Here at Cyclingnews, our expert reviewers have tested plenty of options when it comes to heart rate monitors, including comparing smartwatches vs chest straps, and deep dives into specialist fitness trackers like the Whoop 4.0 wrist strap.

So it's safe to say we know a thing or two about heart rate monitors. In his review, Graham Cottingham thought the H9 represented the most affordable entry into HR recording, even at full retail price, and scored it with an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star rating.

Unfortunatley this deal is only available in the UK, with no significant deals on the Polar H9 in the US. However, another top-rated HRM is the Wahoo Trackr, discounted by 17% to $99.99 on Amazon. Of course, more expensive than and not as big a discount as the H9, but Wahoo's offering is our choice as the best rechargeable option and boasts 100+ hours of active battery life.

Save 17% ($20) Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate Sensor: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Save $20 The Trackr is Wahoo's latest heart rate monitor and has a big price tag to suit. Its best feature is the built-in rechargeable battery, which has a claimed 100+ hrs of battery life. Wahoo also claims improved accuracy, and the new strap design increases comfort. It also features an LED indicator with alerts that include heart rate detection and battery status.

The best heart rate sensors are the easiest way to keep track of your cycling performance and how your body reacts to your training efforts. There is a huge range of heart rate monitors to choose from, with various levels of functionality and cost, but ideally you'll want one that monitors your heart rate comfortably, consistently and accurately.

Polar has an established reputation for producing some of the best fitness tech, and the H9 and its H10 sibling hold coveted spots in our buying advice guide. The H10 heart monitor is our best overall choice, but it comes in at double the price of its H9 sibling.

For anyone just wanting a device that tracks your heartbeat, then the H9 is well worth considering, it has a good battery life, at 400hrs, is water- and sweat-proof, and has Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity.

In his testing, Graham highlighted the excellent and reliable data recording, and that the H9 was comfortable, easy to adjust, and the connectivity was spot on.

Wahoo's offering has all the bells and whistles when it comes to HR recording and a fairly hefty price tag to match when compared to the Polar H9.

The high-capacity rechargeable battery with over 100 hours of active battery life is the key difference between the two; the H9 has a replaceable coin battery. Elsewhere, Wahoo claims the Trackr delivers accurate real-time heart rate data "to enhance training efficiency and support optimal performance."

However, the price point here is significantly different, and if 'basic function', i.e., monitoring heart rate while cycling, running, or swimming, is all you require, then the H9 is the way to go at this price.

