Rainbow stylin' - The bikes, kit and on-bike style of world road race champions past and present

We take a look at a few men's and women's world race champions and their on bike style choices

Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning in the rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Getty: Dario Belingheri / Stringer)
Of all road cycling's many prizes, the title of World Champion may just stand alone as the highest possible achievement in our sport. Of course, it depends on who you ask, monuments, grand tour titles and the Olympic Games are all massive victories that make careers. But does the siren call of the rainbow jersey make every rider dream? 

As well as the title and the glory, each new world champion earns the right to wear the hallowed rainbow jersey for the year. The rainbow jersey's simple design is based on the Olympic ring colours. And was first awarded to male riders in 1927 and won by Alfredo Binda. The first women's championship followed later in 1958 and was won by Elsy Jacobs. 

Tadej Pogacar racing in the rainbow jersey
Pogacar's mostly white V4RS frame looks super clean. Is less more when it comes to the rainbow? (Image credit: Getty: Dario Belingheri / Stringer)
Oscar Freire racing in the rainbow jersey
Mapei, Colnago C40, rainbow jersey, does it get much better?(Image credit: Getty:Tim de Waele / Staff)
Peter Sagan racing in the rainbow jersey
Peter Sagan seemed to favour a fairly traditional kit design during his three year reign as world champion (Image credit: Getty: Tim de Waele / Staff )
Paolo Bettini racing in the rainbow jersey
Rainbow and gold for Bettini as reigning world and Olympic road race champion (Image credit: Getty: Tim de Waele / Staff )
Lotte Kopecky racing in the rainbow jersey as world champion
Lotte Kopecky winning with a simple, narrow rainbow band and all white skinsuit (Image credit: Getty:Luc Claessen / Stringer)
Lizzie Deignan racing in the rainbow jersey as world champion
Lizzie Deignan was world champion in 2015, one of the last world champions to race with classic drop handelbars? (Image credit: Getty:MARC VAN HECKE / Stringer )
Marianne Vos racing in the rainbow jersey as world champion
Marianne Vos went for a black / white short mix at times (Image credit: Getty:Doug Pensinger / Staff)
Annamiek van Vlueten racing in the rainbow jersey as world champion in a cyclo cross race
Van Vlueten kept it fairly standard at times, an all black bike and black shorts work very well (Image credit: Getty: Tim de Waele / Staff)

