Maap Atmos waterproof cycling jacket review: A new standard for emergency waterproofs

Incredibly lightweight, hyper-packable, and protective enough for heavy rain

A white man stands against a white wall wearing an off-white waterproof jacket
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

Spectacularly stuffable, and considering its featherweight construction it can still provide adequate protection in a downpour

Pros

  • +

    Packs down incredibly small

  • +

    Can withstand heavy rain well

  • +

    Works well as a wind jacket thanks to great breathability

Cons

  • -

    Not as good for winter as a more sturdy hardshell

  • -

    Cuffs are a little loose without gloves

  • -

    Lightweight fabric feels wet against the skin when saturated

I am almost duty bound at the start of every waterproof jacket review I write nowadays to outline the changes in the waterproof garment industry. Much is changing thanks to the ban on PFAS - so-called ‘forever chemicals’. On the whole this is a good thing for the environment, and a bad thing for staying dry; modern, post-ban tech chemically isn't as good, particularly in the case of durable-water-repellent (DWR) treatments.

One positive thing I have noticed though, in my third year of curating our guide to the best waterproof cycling jackets is a shift in consumer focus away from simply chasing the most waterproof option in favour of a more balanced approach taking into account breathability and other factors. This is a good thing and has shifted the market away from simply plonking anything Gore-Tex at the top of the tree by default, and I have seen far more jackets utilising Pertex Shield in recent months than I have anything else. 

A man in an off-white waterproof cycling jacket stands against a white wall
The cut is racy, with a pretty cropped torso. The fabric has a little stretch to it, which helps across the shoulders. (Image credit: Will Jones)
An off-white cycling waterproof jacket with the zip undone from the bottom
A double zip is a must nowadays, but it helps the Atmos double as an effective wind jacket too. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
FitRacy without restriction. A little short in the tail perhaps but all in the name of packability. If I was being picky I'd like tighter cuffs. 9/10
ProtectionConsidering the weight of the thing it is protective enough to trust it to keep my camera dry in sustained rain. 9/10
FeaturesPackability is the feature, but the double zip helps.8/10
BreathabilityThe lightness makes for a very airy jacket, and more than any others I'm happy to use it as a wind jacket too even when it isn't raining. Only really the not-quite-waterproof Gabba R surpasses it in this regard.9/10
ValueIt's expensive for such a light item of clothing, but what you get for the money is a wide range of use cases and something that is so packable it can come with you on every ride. 8/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 86%

