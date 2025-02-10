TrainerRoad partners with Zwift

By
published

New functionality lets you follow TrainerRoad plans with interactivity of Zwift worlds

Zwift vs trainerroad
(Image credit: Zwift / TrainerRoad)

Two of the most widely used indoor cycling apps, Zwift and TrainerRoad, have today announced a partnership that will allow users to combine the functionality of both platforms into one seamless indoor cycling training experience. 

The brands are two of the longest-standing in the space, and have long coexisted catering to different markets of indoor cyclists. 

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

