Volta ao Algarve 2026

MALHAO, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG on second place and race winner Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Yellow leader jersey on the podium ceremony after the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta, Stage 5 a 19.6 individual time trial stage from Salir to Malhao 477m on February 23, 2025 in Malhao, Portugal. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard won in Algarve in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
2026 Volta ao Algarve information

Date

February 22-26, 2026

Distance

697.4km

Start Location

Vila Real de Santo António

Finish Location

Malhāo

Previous winner

Jonas Vingegaard

Previous edition

2025 Volta ao Algarve

Volta ao Algarve overview

The Volta ao Algarve, founded in 1960, will hold its 52nd edition in 2026 with 11 WorldTour teams on the line for the ProSeries event.

A prestigious event in its own right, it has also become a significant early-season race that many top riders use to prepare for the upcoming Spring Classics.

More recent winners of the Volta ao Algarve include the likes of Tony Martin, Michal Kwiatkowski, Richie Porte, Geraint Thomas, Primož Roglič, Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel and, in 2025, Jonas Vingegaard.

The 2026 Volta ao Algarve once again features a solid individual time trial of 19.5 kilometres, plus a summit finish on the final day atop the Alto do Malhão.

There are plenty of opportunities for the sprinters, too, with three flat finishes outside of the decisive two stages for the GC.

2026 Volta ao Algarve Stages

  • February 18, 2026: Stage 1 - Vila Real de Santo António - Tavira, 185.6km
  • February 19, 2026: Stage 2 - Portimão - Fóia, 157.1km
  • February 20, 2026: Stage 3 (ITT) - Vilamoura - Vilamoura, 19.51km
  • February 21, 2026: Stage 4 - Albufeira - Lagos, 182.1km
  • February 22, 2026: Stage 5 - Faro - Malhão, 153.1km
