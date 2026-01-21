Volta ao Algarve 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2026 Volta ao Algarve information Date February 22-26, 2026 Distance 697.4km Start Location Vila Real de Santo António Finish Location Malhāo Previous winner Jonas Vingegaard Previous edition 2025 Volta ao Algarve Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Volta ao Algarve overview

The Volta ao Algarve, founded in 1960, will hold its 52nd edition in 2026 with 11 WorldTour teams on the line for the ProSeries event.

A prestigious event in its own right, it has also become a significant early-season race that many top riders use to prepare for the upcoming Spring Classics.

More recent winners of the Volta ao Algarve include the likes of Tony Martin, Michal Kwiatkowski, Richie Porte, Geraint Thomas, Primož Roglič, Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel and, in 2025, Jonas Vingegaard.

The 2026 Volta ao Algarve once again features a solid individual time trial of 19.5 kilometres, plus a summit finish on the final day atop the Alto do Malhão.

There are plenty of opportunities for the sprinters, too, with three flat finishes outside of the decisive two stages for the GC.

2026 Volta ao Algarve Stages

February 18, 2026: Stage 1 - Vila Real de Santo António - Tavira, 185.6km

February 19, 2026: Stage 2 - Portimão - Fóia, 157.1km

February 20, 2026: Stage 3 (ITT) - Vilamoura - Vilamoura, 19.51km

February 21, 2026: Stage 4 - Albufeira - Lagos, 182.1km

February 22, 2026: Stage 5 - Faro - Malhão, 153.1km