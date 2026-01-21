Volta ao Algarve 2026
Date
February 22-26, 2026
Distance
697.4km
Start Location
Vila Real de Santo António
Finish Location
Malhāo
Previous winner
Jonas Vingegaard
Previous edition
Volta ao Algarve overview
The Volta ao Algarve, founded in 1960, will hold its 52nd edition in 2026 with 11 WorldTour teams on the line for the ProSeries event.
A prestigious event in its own right, it has also become a significant early-season race that many top riders use to prepare for the upcoming Spring Classics.
More recent winners of the Volta ao Algarve include the likes of Tony Martin, Michal Kwiatkowski, Richie Porte, Geraint Thomas, Primož Roglič, Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel and, in 2025, Jonas Vingegaard.
The 2026 Volta ao Algarve once again features a solid individual time trial of 19.5 kilometres, plus a summit finish on the final day atop the Alto do Malhão.
There are plenty of opportunities for the sprinters, too, with three flat finishes outside of the decisive two stages for the GC.
2026 Volta ao Algarve Stages
- February 18, 2026: Stage 1 - Vila Real de Santo António - Tavira, 185.6km
- February 19, 2026: Stage 2 - Portimão - Fóia, 157.1km
- February 20, 2026: Stage 3 (ITT) - Vilamoura - Vilamoura, 19.51km
- February 21, 2026: Stage 4 - Albufeira - Lagos, 182.1km
- February 22, 2026: Stage 5 - Faro - Malhão, 153.1km
