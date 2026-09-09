'You want to show why the team invested in you' – After crashes and stomach bug, gritty Oscar Onley looks to confirm GC top five and white jersey at Vuelta a España

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Netcompany Ineos rider says he's 'happy to be back at just the level to compete again' as he enters final stages with narrow BYR lead over Jakob Omrzel

Oscar Onley celebrates at podium as White Best Young Rider Jersey during the La Vuelta
Oscar Onley celebrates at podium as White Best Young Rider Jersey during the La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar Onley's move to Netcompany Ineos has been far from simple, with the top GC talent being hit with several crashes and bouts of sickness ahead of, and during, the majority of his biggest goals. But his perseverance has seen him approach the final four stages of the Vuelta a España, with fifth overall and winning the Best Young Rider's jersey looking a likely possibility come the finale in Granada.

The Scot made a flying start to his time on his home British side, competing with the likes of Paul Seixas, Juan Ayuso, and João Almeida at the Volta ao Algarve in February, but from thereon in, it seemed like setback after setback for the 23-year-old.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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