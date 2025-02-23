Chris Froome fractures collarbone in crash during final stage of UAE Tour

Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) involved in a crash during stage 7 at the UAE Tour

Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) has sustained a fractured collarbone after being involved in a mid-race crash on final stage 7 at the UAE Tour on Sunday. He was forced to abandon the race with Israel-Premier Tech later confirming his injuries in a medical update.

Froome's injuries will be assessed by an orthopaedic surgeon in Dubai on Monday.

"Chris Froome was forced to abandon the UAE Tour following a crash during the final stage," the team confirmed in a medical update released across its social media platforms on Sunday afternoon.

"A CT scan had confirmed a distal non-displaced fracture of his right clavicle (collarbone). Chris will be assessed tomorrow [Monday] by an orthopaedic surgeon in Dubai to determine whether surgery will be required to stabilize the fracture."

Image 1 of 2 Detail view of the Factor Bike of Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) after being involved in a crash during stage 7 at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Detail view of the Factor Bike and front wheel of Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) after being involved in a crash during stage 7 at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The seventh and final stage of the UAE Tour was a 176km race from Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium to the 10.9km, 6.7% Jebel Hafeet.

The first 166km consisted of flat desert roads before angling upwards to a conclusion. Inside the first 10km and during the battle for the early breakaway, a mass crash took down several riders including Froome.

Footage of the race shows Froome sitting on the pavement and receiving medical attention at the side of the road while gently holding onto an injured right arm.

His Factor bike was also shown lying at the side of the road without a front Black Inc wheel. The rim of the front wheel was broken in three pieces, without a hub, and the tire was torn completely off its rim.

The UAE Tour was Froome's first race of the 2025 season. He is currently in the last year of his contract with Israel-Premier Tech but has expressed wanting to continue his racing career.

A four-time Tour de France winner, Froome has not competed in a Grand Tour since the 2022 Vuelta a España but was aiming to make a Grand Tour start again this year.

He has not reached his previous form to get selected ever since his near-career-ending crash ahead of the stage 4 time trial of the Criterium du Dauphiné in 2019.

Israel-Premier Tech have not confirmed the Froom's recovery time or when he will be healthy enough to return to training and racing.

"Wishing Chris a speedy recovery," the team wrote.