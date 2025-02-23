Chris Froome fractures collarbone in crash during final stage of UAE Tour

By
published

Israel Premier Tech rider forced to abandon stage 7, injuries to be assessed by an orthopaedic surgeon in Dubai

Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) involved in a crash during stage 7 at the UAE Tour
Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) involved in a crash during stage 7 at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) has sustained a fractured collarbone after being involved in a mid-race crash on final stage 7 at the UAE Tour on Sunday. He was forced to abandon the race with Israel-Premier Tech later confirming his injuries in a medical update.

Froome's injuries will be assessed by an orthopaedic surgeon in Dubai on Monday.

Image 1 of 2
JEBEL HAFEET UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 23 Detail view of the Factor Bike of Chris Froome of The United Kingdom and Team Israel Premier Tech after being involved in a crash during the 7th UAE Tour Stage 7 a 176km stage from Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet 1031m UCIWWT on February 23 2025 in Jebel Hafeet United Arab Emirates Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Detail view of the Factor Bike of Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) after being involved in a crash during stage 7 at the UAE Tour(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

More news
Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) crosses the finish line atop Jebel Hafeet during stage 7 at the UAE Tour

'You don't know if you don't try' - Onley and Fisher-Black get burned trying to follow Pogačar's 'lethal' acceleration at UAE Tour
UAE Team Emirates&#039; Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the 2025 UAE Tour in Jebel Hafeet on February 23, 2025. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

'Dauphiné, Tour and Vuelta is quite enough' – Tadej Pogačar switches into one-day mode after UAE Tour success
Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) crosses the finish line atop Jebel Hafeet during stage 7 at the UAE Tour

'You don't know if you don't try' - Onley and Fisher-Black get burned trying to follow Pogačar's 'lethal' acceleration at UAE Tour
See more latest