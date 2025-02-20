'You cannot fall asleep at any moment' - Pogačar and UAE Emirates-XRG teammates have 'fun' as they tear up racing in UAE Tour crosswinds

By
published

World champion puts GC rivals under pressure on stage 4 as echelons form on exposed desert roads

QIDFA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 20 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Red Leader Jersey competes during the 7th UAE Tour 2025 Stage 4 a 181km stage from Fujairah Qidfa Beach to Umm al Quwain UCIWWT on February 20 2025 in Fujairah Qidfa Beach United Arab Emirates Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Tadej Pogacar was an aggressor in the crosswinds of stage 4 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates further showed off their dominance as they put his GC rivals under serious pressure on stage 4 of the UAE Tour and lit up racing in the crosswinds.

The Emirati squad were one of several teams who contributed to splitting the race at 57km to go and 16km to go, alongside Alpecin-Deceuninck and Lidl-Trek, as vital changes of direction meant the wind was perfect for echelons to form.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

