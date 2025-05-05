'We are ready for the challenge' - Juan Ayuso and Adam Yates lead UAE Team Emirates-XRG title defence at the Giro d'Italia

After dominating last year’s race with Tadej Pogačar can the Emirati team retain the maglia rosa in 2025?

Adam Yates and Juan Ayuso at the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the 2025 Giro d’Italia set to get underway in Albania on Friday, teams continue to announce their squads for the first Grand Tour of the season.

Reigning champions UAE Team Emirates-XRG will be without last year's Tadej Pogačar but have named a strong line up that includes Juan Ayuso, Adam Yates, Isaac del Toro, Jay Vine, Brandon McNulty, Rafał Majka, Igor Arrieta and Filippo Baroncini.

