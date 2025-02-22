'I hope I can deliver' – Tadej Pogačar looks to cap perfect start to season with Jebel Hafeet victory at UAE Tour

By
published

World champion aiming to secure his third UAE Tour title on Sunday's summit finish

DUBAI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 LR Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Red Leader Jersey and Joshua Tarling of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers White best young jersey prior to the 7th UAE Tour 2025 Stage 5 a 160km stage from American University Dubai to American University Dubai UCIWWT on February 21 2025 in Dubai United Arab Emirates Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
UAE Tour leader Tadej Pogačar, pictured here with second-placed Josh Tarling, will be hoping to secure overall victory on Sunday's closing stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is one day away from maintaining his one-week stage race win streak, which extends back to Itzulia Basque Country in 2021, with just the final stage summit finish at Jebel Hafeet lying between him and a third UAE Tour title.

After safely surviving the last rapid, hectic sprint finish on stage 6, Pogačar is looking to win up the 10.8km ascent on the UAE-Oman border for the fourth time in his career, adding to triumphs in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

More news
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at the Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta

'I want to help Ineos get back to the top'- Geraint Thomas contemplates possible management role after retirement at end of 2025
Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto) crosses the finish line at Jebel Jais at the 2025 UAE Tour

'I thought my power meter was broken' – Van Eetvelt not at 100% in UAE Tour title defence but relishing racing against Pogačar
Soudal Quickâ€“Step&#039;s Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier (R) finishes to win the sixth stage the UAE Cycling Tour UCI 2025 in Abu Dhabi on February 22, 2025. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

'I thought it was over' – No crash after the finish this time, but Merlier goes through whirlwind of emotions again at UAE Tour
See more latest