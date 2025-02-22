Dylan Groenewegen out of UAE Tour after suffering concussion in stage 5 crash

Victor Langellotti out with a broken collarbone as crashes also take Fernando Gaviria and Paul Seixas out of race

MARAYA SAUDI ARABIA JANUARY 31 Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands and Team Jayco AlUla prior to the 5th AlUla Tour 2025 Stage 4 a 1409km stage from Maraya to Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid 1159m on January 31 2025 in Maraya Saudi Arabia Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Dylan Groenewegen is out of the UAE Tour after suffering a concussion in a crash on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dylan Groenewegen is out of the UAE Tour ahead of the sprint-friendly stage 6 on Saturday after the Dutchman crashed hard on stage 5.

The Jayco-AlUla sprinter was one of many riders who hit the deck in the final of Friday's sprint stage at Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University. He's out of the race suffering with a concussion, according to a report in De Telegraaf.

