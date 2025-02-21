A bet for a tattoo and a 'joke' attack - Why Tadej Pogačar spent 110km in the UAE Tour breakaway

World champion attacks 148km from the finish with teammate Domen Novak and extends lead with three bonus seconds

Tadej Pogačar's practical jokes and attacks have kept even sprinters on their toes at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) can in many ways be predictable. Take when he attacked in Strade Bianche at the exact moment he told everyone he would, for example, and how he dominates much of the calendar, as most expect him to. But at the UAE Tour in 2025, he's kept everyone guessing throughout the week with several attacks over 130km from the finish.

Is he bored? Is this all a game to him? Is he worried about detraining on an easy sprint stage? It turns out, it's perhaps a mix of all three.

