Sprint deviation sees Van Poppel become first rider to receive two UCI yellow cards but without risk of suspension at UAE Tour

After becoming the first rider to receive a yellow card under the UCI's new rule at the Tour Down Under, Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has become the first rider to receive two yellow cards, netting his second at the UAE Tour

Van Poppel finished eighth on stage 6 into Abu Dhabi Breakwater, but was subsequently penalised for the same reason he was in January: "Deviation from the chosen line that obstructs or endangers another rider." The rider the Dutchman impeded was Arvid de Kleij (Tudor), who gesticulated past the finish line, annoyed at the manoeuvre. 

