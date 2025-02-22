'I thought my power meter was broken' – Van Eetvelt not at 100% in UAE Tour title defence but relishing racing against Pogačar

'He's the best rider at the moment and maybe the best rider ever, going against him is something I will remember for the rest of my life' says Belgian

Defending UAE Tour champion Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto) has only raced Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 11 times in his young career, however, he has already described it as "something I will remember for the rest of my life."

Van Eetvelt has relished the challenge of competing against the world champion in the UAE despite it looking probable that he won't retain his crown as he trails Pogačar by 38 seconds. He did manage to beat the current race leader in the opening uphill sprint final after Pogačar made a small mistake, but he lost time both in the stage 2 time trial and at the summit finish to Jebel Jais

