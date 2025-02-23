'Dauphiné, Tour and Vuelta is quite enough' – Tadej Pogačar switches into one-day mode after UAE Tour success

World champion opens 2025 account with a bang before turning focus to the Classics until June

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the 2025 UAE Tour in Jebel Hafeet on February 23, 2025. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Tadej Pogačar celebrates on the podium after winning the 2025 UAE Tour on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

After winning his 2025 season debut at the UAE Tour, world champion Tadej Pogačar is looking to "switch engine" for the one-day Classics, with no more stage races on his programme until the Critérium du Dauphiné in June.

Having dominated much of the Emirati race's 1013 total kilometres to claim his third overall title, Pogačar will focus now on his next race at Strade Bianche on March 8, where he is the defending champion, before racing at Milan-San Remo - one of his huge goals for the season.

