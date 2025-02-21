'It's always like this' - Sprinters and GC riders alike left licking wounds after double crash Friday at UAE Tour

Ineos, Movistar and Decathlon suffer big losses to overall hopes and Rodríguez, Castrillo and Gall hit the desk outside of the 3km to go mark

Ineos Grenadiers and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale were among the teams worst affected after a double crash in the final five kilometres on stage 5 of the UAE Tour saw both of their GC leaders go down and lose time.

Both Carlos Rodríguez for the British team and Felix Gall for Decathlon AG2R hit the deck at high speed with 3.5km to go on the approach to Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, with several of their teammates also crashing. 

