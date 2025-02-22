'I thought it was over' – No crash after the finish this time, but Merlier goes through whirlwind of emotions again at UAE Tour

Hectic finale sees European champion lose lead-out and almost crash before slingshotting to second win in two days

Soudal Quickâ€“Step&#039;s Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier (R) finishes to win the sixth stage the UAE Cycling Tour UCI 2025 in Abu Dhabi on February 22, 2025. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Tim Merlier blasts to victory in the headwind sprint at Abu Dhabi Breakwater on stage 6 of the 2025 UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) experienced a whirlwind of emotions in the final two kilometres of today's sprint final at the UAE Tour, from thinking "it was over", to avoiding a crash and then suddenly looking like he'd won at a canter with a devastating long sprint.

It wasn't quite the dramatics of winning a crash-marred sprint before colliding into a soigneur and crashing past the finish as it was yesterday. However, the Belgian is struggling to win a textbook sprint at the moment. Not that it will bother him, particularly, as victories are the only currency he deals in.

