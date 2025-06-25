Recommended reading

Standert Pfadfinder Review: Certainly a decent all-road machine, but the Instagram tax is quite high

Sorted geometry, clearance for bigger rubber, but the ride feel isn't all that lively despite a stiff frame.

Standert Pfadfinder
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

There's nothing really wrong with the Standert Pfadfinder. It looks good, it has good geometry, and it can take bigger tyres. On paper, it's a great all-road bike, but for what it offers, the price is too high once you look past the gorgeous branding.

Pros

  • +

    Looks gorgeous

  • +

    Great geometry

  • +

    Stiff for a steel bike

Cons

  • -

    Slightly muted ride

  • -

    Quite expensive for what it offers

Standert Pfadfinder

Standert Pfadfinder

RRP: €4,799-€11,247 / £4,106-£9,624 / $5,533-$12,967 (build configurable)
Weight: 2.3kg (frameset)
Colours: Sage green, black, beige, white and black
Build options: SRAM Rival, SRAM Red, Shimano 105 Di2, Shimano Ultegra

If you’ve spent any amount of time doom-scrolling the cycling feeds of Instagram, assuming your algorithm isn’t just serving you toxic wellness content, misogyny, and AI generated slop, you'll probably have come across Standert bikes. The German brand has cemented itself in recent years as one of the brands to be seen riding. The range of bikes it offers has expanded from classic-shaped road bikes with modern graphics to a full suite of road and gravel bikes, and a single all-road machine bridging the divide between the two: the Pfadfinder, of ‘path finder’, to de-Deutsch the nomenclature for you.

Standert Pfadfinder
In this on-trend green the Pfadfinder is a looker, though it's all the better for having black tyres fitted in my opinion.
Standert Pfadfinder
The branding is well executed, which is what you're paying for to some degree.
Standert Pfadfinder
Spirit steel is no bad thing, but it's all in the execution, and tube sizing.
Testing scorecard and notes

Attributes

Notes

Rating

Design and aesthetics

Very pleasant to look at but it could do with an extra set of bosses on the downtube.

8/10

Components

I'm not a huge fan of the bars and stem on this build, and the bike suits tyres more suited to light gravel. The wheels are solid.

8/10

Performance, handling and geometry

The handling is very good, but the overall ride feel is a little wooden and muted. It's stiff, but it lacks that punchy feel of stiffer bikes, without any of the pleasing flex of more springy steel.

7/10

Weight

Not a featherweight, but for a steel bike it's pretty decent.

7/10

Value for money

I think you can get a bike that performs just as well, if not better, for a good few hundred pounds or dollars less.

7/10

Overall rating

Row 5 - Cell 1

74%

