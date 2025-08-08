POC Women’s Cadence Cycling bib shorts review: Thoughtfully designed and an excellent price

The POC Cadence bib shorts offer great performance and comfort for the price, though limited sizing and a single-strap design may not suit everyone.

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

The POC Women’s Cadence Cycling bib shorts are the brand's latest bibs, promising comfort and performance, aiming to be the best women's cycling shorts without too high a cost.

Priced at €150, a core component is the brand’s newly launched, patent-pending chamois pad, which POC says was developed after considerable testing, data, and research.

The bibs come in two colours; green or black, and in sizes from XS to XL.

Image 1 of 3 The Women's Cadence bib shorts feature a single central strap across the stomach, which splits as it goes over the shoulders (Image credit: Emma Cole) At the rear, this stays as two straps down to the waist (Image credit: Emma Cole) This is part of the updated suspender system, making it easier for comfort breaks (Image credit: Emma Cole)

Design and aesthetics

POC says the patent-pending chamois, called the Novus chamois, is wider than previous pads used in its bibs, and has been constructed to give extra support and softness exactly where it is needed most.

It was designed after significant testing and pressure mapping research, as well as working with experts in physiotherapy, gynaecology, and bike fit.

The Novus chamois uses a gel layer and channel relief that POC says helps manage pressure between the saddle and the rider and the brand also says that the chamois is designed so that its performance is maintained with repeated use.

The bib shorts also feature an updated suspender comfort break system, which is essentially very stretchy overlapped material, which POC says makes it easy to pull down the bibs for when nature calls, and doesn’t require riders to remove any layers.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Linked to the nature break design, the front bib strap design comes straight up the torso in one strap before splitting at the top of the chest. POC says this elevates comfort and the lightweight fabric keeps air flowing for extra comfort.

Another key feature is the four-way stretch built into the fabric which POC says offers optimum support and freedom to ride. The bibs also have silicone leg grippers to keep them in place when riding and have UPF50+ sun protection.

Image 1 of 2 There's a good deal of stretch throughout the bibs, both in the torso straps and the legs (Image credit: Emma Cole) Leg length is good, and the material feels soft against the skin too. (Image credit: Emma Cole)

Performance

I’ve been using the POC Cadence bib shorts under the beating Maltese sun, and have found them comfortable, reasonably compressive and easy to wear.

I really like how stretchy the fabric of the bibs and the straps is, they feel good against skin and POC’s patent-pending chamois has so far come up trumps.

The gel layer is not noticeable to touch or feel but the chamois does offer optimum comfort and I have not experienced any chafing or unwanted movement.

In use, it's not obvious that it's significantly wider than other bibs I ride in. In fact, I've not really noticed the chamois much at all which is a very good thing. These bibs are simply made for riding without any faff.

The nature break solution is faultless; the suspender system is very stretchy and negates any need to take off layers. The material doesn’t bunch or ruche at the back of the bibs and I really appreciate the lack of zips, hooks, or clasps, it’s literally a pull down and pee system.

However, when it comes to design personally I prefer two bib straps rather than POC’s mono design featured on these shorts. It’s both an aesthetic and comfort preference, I feel more secure having two straps on the front and think it’s easier on the eye.

I don't love the aesthetic of the mono strap up the front, but this is quickly hidden by a jersey, and overall the women's Cadence bibs are a solid item. (Image credit: Emma Cole)

Verdict

The POC Cadence bib shorts offer excellent value for money. At €150 the bibs pack a lot of high-performance tech in a smaller price tag than many other bibs which also feature similar elements.

The Novus chamois is very comfortable when riding and the elastic nature break solution is neat, simple and efficient, all great attributes for a pair of bib shorts.

It is a little disappointing that the sizing on offer isn’t more inclusive, and I would prefer a two-strap design for the front bib straps however, if this doesn’t matter to you then I would highly recommend giving these bib shorts a whirl.