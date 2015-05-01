Vuelta Mexico: Victor Manuel Garcia wins stage 4
Sevilla retains overall lead
Stage 4: San Juan del Río - Pachuca, Hidalgo
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Esp) Depredadores Prado Credit
|4:14:24
|2
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore Vita Selle SMP
|0:00:01
|3
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Seleccion Chile
|0:00:03
|4
|Juan Carlos Rojas Villegas (Crc) SEL NAC Costa Rica
|0:00:13
|5
|Elias Tello Bolvaran (Chi) Seleccion Chile
|0:00:30
|6
|Miguel Cendales (Col) M Green Planet Teknobike
|7
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) DYM Tlaxcala
|0:00:31
|8
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore Vita Selle SMP
|9
|José Ramon Infante Aguirre (Mex) Depredadores Prado Credit
|10
|Yeison Andres Chaparro Rueda (Col) Trucksosa
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Sevilla (Esp) EPM-UNE Area Metropolitan
|16:57:01
|2
|Francisco Colorado (Col) Elite Canels Specialized
|3
|Oscar Mauricio (Col) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
|4
|Ignacio de Jesús Prado (Mex) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
|5
|Florencio Ramos (Mex) Depredadores Prado Credit
|0:01:54
|6
|Ulises Castillo (Mex) Hino Ouci Esparza 400 VM
|0:01:57
|7
|Josue Gonzalez (Crc) SEL NAC Costa Rica
|0:01:58
|8
|Victor Manuel Garcia (Esp) Depredadores Prado
|0:02:30
|9
|Mario Rojas (Mex) HNOS Correa Pegasos HTCS
|0:02:56
|10
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
