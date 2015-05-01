Trending

Vuelta Mexico: Victor Manuel Garcia wins stage 4

Sevilla retains overall lead

Results

Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Manuel Garcia Estevez (Esp) Depredadores Prado Credit4:14:24
2Uri Martins (Mex) Amore Vita Selle SMP0:00:01
3Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Seleccion Chile0:00:03
4Juan Carlos Rojas Villegas (Crc) SEL NAC Costa Rica0:00:13
5Elias Tello Bolvaran (Chi) Seleccion Chile0:00:30
6Miguel Cendales (Col) M Green Planet Teknobike
7Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) DYM Tlaxcala0:00:31
8Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore Vita Selle SMP
9José Ramon Infante Aguirre (Mex) Depredadores Prado Credit
10Yeison Andres Chaparro Rueda (Col) Trucksosa

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Sevilla (Esp) EPM-UNE Area Metropolitan16:57:01
2Francisco Colorado (Col) Elite Canels Specialized
3Oscar Mauricio (Col) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
4Ignacio de Jesús Prado (Mex) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
5Florencio Ramos (Mex) Depredadores Prado Credit0:01:54
6Ulises Castillo (Mex) Hino Ouci Esparza 400 VM0:01:57
7Josue Gonzalez (Crc) SEL NAC Costa Rica0:01:58
8Victor Manuel Garcia (Esp) Depredadores Prado0:02:30
9Mario Rojas (Mex) HNOS Correa Pegasos HTCS0:02:56
10Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador

