Trending

Vuelta Mexico: Ignacio Sarabia wins stage two

Colorado moves into overall lead

Results

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Depredadores Prado Credit4:29:19
2Uri Martins (Mex) Amore Vita Selle SMP
3Cesar Ixehuatl (Mex) Hnos Correa Pegasos HTCS0:02:50
4Jon Aberasturi (Esp) Dym Tlaxcala0:04:05
5Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore Vita Selle Smp
6Juan Pablo Magallanes (Mex) Tennis Stars Code GTO
7Ivan De Jesus Carbajal Carbajal (Mex) M Green Planet Teknobike
8Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canels Specialized
9Francisco Javier Colorado (Col) Canels Specialized
10Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Seleccion Chile

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Colorado (Col) Elite Canels Specialized
2Oscar Sevilla (Esp) EPM-UNE Area Metropolitan
3Ignacio de Jesús Prado (Mex) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
4Oscar Mauricio (Col) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
5Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:02:56
6Mario Rojas (Mex) HNOS Correa Pegasos HTCS
7Edwin Parra (Col) Arenas Tlax Mex
8Juan Pablo Magallanes (Mex) Tennis Stars Code GTO0:03:01
9Jose Ramon Aguirre Mex) Depredadores Prado Credit
10Jaime Castaeda (Col) EPM-UNE Area Metropolitan

Latest on Cyclingnews