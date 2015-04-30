Vuelta Mexico: Ignacio Sarabia wins stage two
Colorado moves into overall lead
Stage 2: San Luis Potosí - León, Guanajuato
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Depredadores Prado Credit
|4:29:19
|2
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore Vita Selle SMP
|3
|Cesar Ixehuatl (Mex) Hnos Correa Pegasos HTCS
|0:02:50
|4
|Jon Aberasturi (Esp) Dym Tlaxcala
|0:04:05
|5
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore Vita Selle Smp
|6
|Juan Pablo Magallanes (Mex) Tennis Stars Code GTO
|7
|Ivan De Jesus Carbajal Carbajal (Mex) M Green Planet Teknobike
|8
|Pablo Andres Alarcon (Chi) Canels Specialized
|9
|Francisco Javier Colorado (Col) Canels Specialized
|10
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) Seleccion Chile
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Colorado (Col) Elite Canels Specialized
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Esp) EPM-UNE Area Metropolitan
|3
|Ignacio de Jesús Prado (Mex) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
|4
|Oscar Mauricio (Col) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
|5
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:02:56
|6
|Mario Rojas (Mex) HNOS Correa Pegasos HTCS
|7
|Edwin Parra (Col) Arenas Tlax Mex
|8
|Juan Pablo Magallanes (Mex) Tennis Stars Code GTO
|0:03:01
|9
|Jose Ramon Aguirre Mex) Depredadores Prado Credit
|10
|Jaime Castaeda (Col) EPM-UNE Area Metropolitan
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy