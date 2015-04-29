Trending

Prado wins Vuelta Mexico opener

U23 rider out sprints breakaway companions

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio de Jesús Prado (Mex) Tennis Stars - Code GTO3:28:52
2Oscar Sevilla (Esp) EPM-UNE Area Metropolitan
3Oscar Mauricio (Col) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
4Francisco Colorado (Col) Elite Canels Specialized
5Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:02:56
6Edwin Parra (Col) Arenas Tlax Mex
7Mario Rojas (Mex) HNOS Correa Pegasos HTCS
8Jaime Castaeda (Col) EPM-UNE Area Metropolitan
9Moises Aldape (Mex) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
10David Salomon (Mex) Nick Lopez C Team

