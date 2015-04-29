Prado wins Vuelta Mexico opener
U23 rider out sprints breakaway companions
Stage 1: Aguascalientes - San Luis Potosí
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ignacio de Jesús Prado (Mex) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
|3:28:52
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Esp) EPM-UNE Area Metropolitan
|3
|Oscar Mauricio (Col) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
|4
|Francisco Colorado (Col) Elite Canels Specialized
|5
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:02:56
|6
|Edwin Parra (Col) Arenas Tlax Mex
|7
|Mario Rojas (Mex) HNOS Correa Pegasos HTCS
|8
|Jaime Castaeda (Col) EPM-UNE Area Metropolitan
|9
|Moises Aldape (Mex) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
|10
|David Salomon (Mex) Nick Lopez C Team
