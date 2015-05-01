Vuelta Mexico: Florencio Ramos wins stage 3
Sevilla moves into overall lead
Stage 3: Guanajuato - San Juan del Río
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florencio Ramos (Mex) Depredadores Prado Credit
|4:38:43
|2
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM UNE Area Metropolitan
|3
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore Vita Selle SMP
|4
|Jairo Lopez (Mex) Hnos Correa Pegasos Htcs
|5
|Juan Carlos Rojas (Crc) SEL NAC Costa Rica
|6
|Ulises Castillo (Mex) Hino Ouci Esparza 400 VM
|0:00:03
|7
|Josue Gonzalez (Crc) SEL NAC Costa Rica
|0:00:04
|8
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore Vita Selle SMP
|0:01:07
|9
|Jose Luis Reyes (Mex) DYM Tlaxcala
|10
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Sevilla (Esp) EPM-UNE Area Metropolitan
|12:42:06
|2
|Francisco Colorado (Col) Elite Canels Specialized
|3
|Oscar Mauricio (Col) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
|4
|Ignacio de Jesús Prado (Mex) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
|5
|Florencio Ramos (Mex) Depredadores Prado Credit
|0:01:54
|6
|Ulises Castillo (Mex) Hino Ouci Esparza 400 VM
|0:01:57
|7
|Josue Gonzalez (Crc) SEL NAC Costa Rica
|0:01:58
|8
|Mario Rojas (Mex) HNOS Correa Pegasos HTCS
|0:02:56
|9
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|10
|Edwin Parra (Col) Arenas Tlax Mex
