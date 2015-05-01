Trending

Vuelta Mexico: Florencio Ramos wins stage 3

Sevilla moves into overall lead

Results

Stage 3 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florencio Ramos (Mex) Depredadores Prado Credit4:38:43
2Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM UNE Area Metropolitan
3Uri Martins (Mex) Amore Vita Selle SMP
4Jairo Lopez (Mex) Hnos Correa Pegasos Htcs
5Juan Carlos Rojas (Crc) SEL NAC Costa Rica
6Ulises Castillo (Mex) Hino Ouci Esparza 400 VM0:00:03
7Josue Gonzalez (Crc) SEL NAC Costa Rica0:00:04
8Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore Vita Selle SMP0:01:07
9Jose Luis Reyes (Mex) DYM Tlaxcala
10Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Sevilla (Esp) EPM-UNE Area Metropolitan12:42:06
2Francisco Colorado (Col) Elite Canels Specialized
3Oscar Mauricio (Col) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
4Ignacio de Jesús Prado (Mex) Tennis Stars - Code GTO
5Florencio Ramos (Mex) Depredadores Prado Credit0:01:54
6Ulises Castillo (Mex) Hino Ouci Esparza 400 VM0:01:57
7Josue Gonzalez (Crc) SEL NAC Costa Rica0:01:58
8Mario Rojas (Mex) HNOS Correa Pegasos HTCS0:02:56
9Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
10Edwin Parra (Col) Arenas Tlax Mex

